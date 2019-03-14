Log in
UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Koronivia joint work framework to build agriculture's climate resilience

03/14/2019 | 01:59am EDT

The Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture (KJWA) was adopted at the 23rdConference of the Parties (COP23) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in November 2017, to direct the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI) to jointly address issues related to agriculture. The KJWA opened the door to bold and transformative action to improve the resilience of farmers' livelihoods and food supply, while mitigating the impacts of climate change, says James Murombedzi, African Climate Policy Centre. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 05:58:02 UTC
