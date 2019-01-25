UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Multi-million dollar project to support Africa-led climate science research

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 25, 2019 (ECA) - A call for proposals for Climate Research for Development (CR4D) in Africa initiative has been issued by the Economic Commission for Africa and its partners in a multi-million dollar project that seeks to support Africa-led climate science research through the CR4D in Africa initiative.

The African Academy of Sciences (The AAS), the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID) Weather and Climate Information Services for Africa (WISER) programme and the Africa Climate Policy Centre (ACPC) of the ECA are partners in the implementation of the initiative.

The CR4D initiative was conceptualized at the Africa Climate Conference in 2013 as a mechanism to strengthen links between climate science research and climate information needs to support development planning in Africa. The initiative addresses climate research priority areas that have been identified in Africa by African researchers.

CR4D will award 1-year research grants to 15 African climate researchers of up to USD 130,000. Through The AAS Rising Research Leaders programme, grantees will be supported to develop as independent research leaders through training, mentoring, and networking opportunities that will enable international collaborations.

Candidates must be hosted by or affiliated with a university, research institute or other eligible institution of higher education in Africa. They must and hold a PhD in climate or related sciences and/or have a proven track record of high-quality, impactful research in a relevant field.

Over the next year, CR4D will support research into identified priority areas for climate change and development linkages. The research will cover foundational climate science, impacts, information and research translation and engagement with policy and decision-making communities.

The goal is to produce research outputs that inform policy in climate sensitive sectors to better prepare Africa to deal with the impacts of climate change.

For more information 15 African researchers to receive £1.5M to conduct research on impacts of climate change in Africa

