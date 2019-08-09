Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Second Africa CRVS Day focuses on importance of birth certificate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 12:56am EDT

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, August 9, 2019 (ECA) - Africa on Saturday marks the second Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day under the theme Birth Certificate for All: Fundamental for Protecting Human Rights and Promoting Inclusion, based on the recognition that the right to birth registration, especially to a birth certificate is a fundamental means of safeguarding a person's rights for the entirety of their life.

The fourth Conference of Ministers held in December 2017 in Nouakchott, Mauritania, declared August 10 as the African Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day and advised member States to observe the day to reaffirm their commitment to putting in place effective registration systems.

The first CRVS day was observed on the 10th of August 2018 under the theme Promoting Innovative Universal Civil Regis­tration and Vital Statistics System for Good Governance and Better Lives.

Oliver Chinganya, Director of the Economic Commission for Africa's (ECA) African Center for Statistics, says civil registration and vital statistics system is essential for the modern administrative system and good governance, protecting human rights and creating inclusive societies.

Mr. Chinganya, who is also Acting Director for the Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resource Management Division at the ECA, said the CRVS Day helps to improve public awareness of the importance of making everyone visible in Africa through universal birth registration and certification.

'Civil registration increases the credibility of national and local administrators and enhances their capacity to deliver social services by helping to identify what services are needed, where and by whom,' he said.

The ECA Director said the 2030 global agenda for sustainable development is rooted in universal rights and inclusive development driven by the key principle of leaving no one behind.

Emphasis on inclusive development of the SDGs is embodied in target 16.9 which states the need for countries to 'provide legal identity for all, including birth registration, by 2030'.

'This has also been recognized by the African Union's Agenda 2063; The Africa We Want, which echoes inclusiveness as a prerequisite to the continent's growth and development,' said Mr. Chinganya.

'Unfortunately, in Africa the demand for registration services remains weak because many people have no adequate awareness about the importance of civil registration for them and their families and the implications that this has for improving access to core government services.'

He said it was also important to note that a well-functioning CRVS is important for effective implementation of universal and inclusive development, and for monitoring of progress towards national and international development targets such as the SDGs and Agenda 2063.

'Universal birth registration provides every child with a birth certificate, an essential legal document required to secure basic human rights to name, identity and nationality. A birth certificate is the basic legal document for securing recognition of individuals before the law and safeguarding their human rights and access to basic social services,' he said in explaining why the theme, Birth Certificate for All: Fundamental for Protecting Human Rights and Promoting Inclusion, was important.

More than half of Africa's children are not registered at birth, which renders most of the continent's poor unseen, uncounted and excluded, and by extension affecting their ability to enjoy universal human rights.

A birth certificate, as a legal document and proof of age, helps to prevent violations of rights of a child, including child marriage, trafficking, child labour and the use of child soldiers, particularly among vulnerable and marginalized populations, said Mr. Chinganya.

Birth certificates also facilitate access to school, health services and social protection benefits, which reduces vulnerability of children to poverty and risk of exploitation, he added.

'Registration of birth is a key event of civil registration in the life cycle, it is a human right and promotes inclusion,' the Director said.

According to estimates, over 500 million people in Africa do not have identity cards. Of this number, around 120 million are children who do not have birth certificates.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:55:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21aChina producer prices fall for first time in three years, deflation worries resurface
RE
01:19aChina producer prices fall for first time in three years, deflation worries resurface
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12aAustralia economy seen turning up, rate cuts still on table
RE
01:06aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Foreign trade, June 2019
PU
12:56aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Second Africa CRVS Day focuses on importance of birth certificate
PU
12:23aJapan's GDP thumps forecasts on robust consumer, business sectors
RE
12:21aYes Bank Plans to Raise Funds Via Qualified Institutions Placement
DJ
12:18aAsian shares edge up, but renewed trade jitters cap gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : MAIN STREET CAPITAL: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5Crown Resorts Shares Fall on Inquiry Into Stake Sale to Hong Kong Group
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group