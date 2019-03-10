UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : UN family mourns the victims of Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines Crash

Addis Ababa, 10 March 2019 (ECA) - The Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa Ms Vera Songwe, has received the news of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed at 8.44 this morning with profound shock and dismay. The Boeing 737-800 crashed in Bishoftu, shortly after take off from Bole International Airport.

'As the UN family, we are deeply saddened by all the lives lost in this tragedy. While no ECA staff member was on board ET 302, as a family we have lost 11 members of staff from our sister UN agencies. We have also learnt of losses in other organizations as well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, close friends and colleagues of the victims of this crash,' said Ms. Songwe.

'The United Nations family is mourning the loss of our colleagues and friends, many of whom lost their lives carrying out their professional duties today. We will be reaching out to families and offering our support,' she added.

According to government reports,149 passengers and eight crew members were believed to be on flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

'On behalf of the entire UN leadership team, I urge everyone to remain sensitive to the families of the victims and avoid sharing names and images on social media,' she urged.

'Our security and travel services in the entire UN system in Ethiopia are actively monitoring the situation and we will continue to keep everyone updated in the coming hours and days,' said Ms Songwe.

Issued by:

Communications Section

Economic Commission for Africa

PO Box 3001

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia

Tel: +251 11 551 5826

E-mail: eca-info@un.org