Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : UN family mourns the victims of Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines Crash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Addis Ababa, 10 March 2019 (ECA) - The Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa Ms Vera Songwe, has received the news of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed at 8.44 this morning with profound shock and dismay. The Boeing 737-800 crashed in Bishoftu, shortly after take off from Bole International Airport.

'As the UN family, we are deeply saddened by all the lives lost in this tragedy. While no ECA staff member was on board ET 302, as a family we have lost 11 members of staff from our sister UN agencies. We have also learnt of losses in other organizations as well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, close friends and colleagues of the victims of this crash,' said Ms. Songwe.

'The United Nations family is mourning the loss of our colleagues and friends, many of whom lost their lives carrying out their professional duties today. We will be reaching out to families and offering our support,' she added.

According to government reports,149 passengers and eight crew members were believed to be on flight ET302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

'On behalf of the entire UN leadership team, I urge everyone to remain sensitive to the families of the victims and avoid sharing names and images on social media,' she urged.

'Our security and travel services in the entire UN system in Ethiopia are actively monitoring the situation and we will continue to keep everyone updated in the coming hours and days,' said Ms Songwe.

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 10 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 17:49:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02pEXCLUSIVE : In budget, Trump to ask Congress for $8.6 billion for border wall
RE
01:50pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : UN family mourns the victims of Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines Crash
PU
01:39pTrump to Request $8.6 Billion for Border Wall in 2020 Budget -- Update
DJ
01:37pExclusive - Saudi's Falih says no OPEC+ output policy change until June
RE
01:32pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi's Falih says no OPEC+ output policy change until June
RE
12:43pTrump to Request $8.6 Billion for Border Wall in 2020 Budget
DJ
12:25pU.S. presses India to stop buying oil from Venezuela's Maduro - envoy
RE
12:24pMacron's party favours pensions boost for poorest amid protests
RE
12:15pCentral Banks Play a Game of Risk Management
DJ
11:49aMIDEAST STOCKS- Gulf stocks hit by global market weakness, IPOs boost Egypt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Northern Ireland firms warn of economic, social risks from no-deal Brexit
2MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. : MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES : Nvidia offers bid for Israeli chip firm Mellanox
3Italy wants to sign Belt and Road deal to help exports - deputy PM
4U.S., China Near Currency Deal; Beijing Vows Not to Devalue Yuan to Help Exports
5Exclusive - Saudi's Falih says no OPEC+ output policy change until June

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.