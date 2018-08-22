UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : UN report urges Cameroon to urgently step up road-safety measures

Yaounde, 22 Aug 2018 (ECA - www.uneca.org/sro-ca) - The UN Secretary General's Special Envoy on Road Safety - Mr. Jean Todt today unveiled the Cameroon Road Safety Performance Review Report jointly commissioned with the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), which urges the country to take critical steps to curtail the number of people dying and suffering from injuries resulting from road crashes, in tandem with the targets of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020. The report says about 1,500 persons have died from over 16,000 road accidents yearly in Cameroon between 2008 and 2014, providing the reasons for this trend and recommending major actions to reverse it.

According to the publication, although Cameroon cut back on road accidents by 44% within this period, mostly resulting from better performances in urban spaces between 2013 and 2014, there is quite a lot of effort to be made to hit the 50% reduction target envisaged by the UN Decade of Action on Road Safety. In addition, the country has fulfilled 37.5% of safety measures prescribed in the context of the Decade.

In spite of what Mr Todt classified as 'Cameroon's leadership and openness' to cooperate to roll back road accidents, three major issues have impeded progress with meeting the targets of the Decade:

- First, Cameroon is yet to systematically apply its good national road safety framework underpinned by a well-articulated national road safety strategy in 2009, also characterized by good laws, decrees, circulars and treaties which cover issues ranging from speed limits, rules against drunk-driving, rules against mobile phone use while driving, etc.;

- Second, the country has a challenge in managing road safety effectively especially in terms of coordination of efforts through a National Lead Agency (a practice that has produced great results elsewhere); and,

- Third, Cameroon, like many African countries, lacks a fully functional central road safety data collection, treatment and dissemination system, which is a major inhibitor to evidence-based decision making.

The report proposes ways of overcoming these main challenges notably by: quickening the ongoing effort to establish a database at Cameroon's National School of Public Works and to align the database with the minimum set of road safety indicators being compiled by the African Transport Policy Programme and ECA; accelerating the process of designating a Lead Road Safety Agency; and commissioning high-level Road Safety political champions to lead the struggle for in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Ms Vera Songwe - UN Undersecretary General and Executive Secretary of ECA, Mr Antonio Pedro who Heads ECA's Central Africa office said 'by championing the full implementation of the recommendations of the report that we are launching today, the authorities in Cameroon can demonstrate that the country supports road safety measures, notably the enforcement of traffic rules' adding that ECA was ready to continue its collaboration with the UN Special Envoy and other partners in supporting Cameroon and African countries in general to improve the safety of their roads.

