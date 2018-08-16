Log in
UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Vera Songwe commends Government of Botswana for growth and diversification plans

08/16/2018 | 05:56pm CEST

Botswana, 16 August 2018 (ECA) - The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa Vera Songwe has commended Botswana for being one the fastest growing economies in the SADC region at about 4/5% and for its plans for diversifying the economy.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Songwe said that during her courtesy call on President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, they discussed growing the economy through diversification and the inclusion of the youth in the diversification plan.

Other areas of discussions, included the African Union reforms, Botswana's diversification plans into other sectors, such energy, tourism and livestock to increase job creation. 'You cannot grow the economy if you are not putting the youth to work,' said Ms. Songwe.

While in Botswana, Ms. Songwe toured the Derek Brink Holdings Group (DBH) Farm in Tlokweng, which rears over 10,000 cattle. Issues arising from the visit include the need to explore the regulatory factors to be addressed to facilitate the export of Botswana's first grade beef to African markets.

In a meeting with Botswana's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, discussions centred on innovation, intellectual property, economic diversification and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement - AfCFTA. She congratulated the Minister on her appointment and expressed appreciation to President Masisi for 'putting a young woman in leadership.'

Issued by:

Communications Section
Economic Commission for Africa
PO Box 3001
Addis Ababa
Ethiopia
Tel: +251 11 551 5826
E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 15:55:01 UTC
