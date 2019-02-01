Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Vera Songwe discusses economic reforms, innovative financing and AfCFTA with Egyptian government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 01:54pm EST

Cairo, February 1st, 2019 (ECA) - Strengthening ECA's collaboration with Egypt was at the heart of Vera Songwe's discussions with government officials during her visit to Cairo on January 31st - February 1st.

During her two-day visit, ECA's Executive Secretary met with several government officials, including the Egyptian Prime Minister Mustapha Madbouly, the Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, the Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar, the Minister of Planning and Administrative Reform Hala el-Saeed, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Lobna Helal and officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

With her interlocutors, she examined several areas of focus to strengthen bilateral cooperation and support to Egypt. They discussed several topics including Egypt's strong economic performance, challenges met as the country seeks to meet the need for balanced growth and macroeconomic stability, national debt management, stronger fiscal policy, innovative health financing and job creation.

They discussed preparations for the 52nd Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, scheduled to take place on 20-26 March 2019 as well as other themes, such as the integration of the Sustainable Development Goals (Agenda 2030) and Agenda 2063 in development strategies; digitalisation and social inclusion.

The Executive Secretary strongly encouraged Egypt to be among the first 22 countries to ratify the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) as it prepares to take the lead of the African Union. She added that the Economic Commission for Africa is ready to provide its support for agreement's implementation. The AfCFTA is also about creating jobs, said Ms Songwe, who stressed that Egypt's substantial industrial fabric could allow it to benefit from it.

Ms Songwe informed the Egyptian government officials about the new initiative for public health financing. This is with the hope that President el-Sisi will agree to support this initiative, as it coincides with Egypt's orientations and reforms for improved access to quality local services.

Communication Team
Economic Commission for Africa
Office for North Africa
Tel: +212 (0) 537 548 749
Email: filali-ansary@un.org; cea.an.coms@gmail.com

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 18:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25pRIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : NY Fed to assist Bangladesh in cyber-heist law suit
RE
02:15pIndia government steps up farm support, gives tax relief in pre-election budget
RE
02:13pShell open to carmaker partners in EV charging expansion
RE
02:09pU.S. cracks down on foreigners dealing in Venezuela oil
RE
02:09pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Urging More Action to End Female Genital Mutilation, Secretary-General Says Nearly 4 Million Girls at Risk Annually, in Message for International Observance
PU
01:54pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Vera Songwe discusses economic reforms, innovative financing and AfCFTA with Egyptian government
PU
01:47pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
01:44pOil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions
RE
01:41pIndian Government Rebuts Accusations It Cooked Books to Boost Election Prospects --Update
DJ
01:26pS&P sees slight gains after jobs data; Amazon knocks Nasdaq lower
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5Oil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.