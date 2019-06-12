Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNECA United Nations Economic Commission for Afr : Zimbabwe's National Consultative Forum on the African continental free trade area slated for 19 June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:24am EDT

Lusaka, Zambia, 12 June 2019 (MoFAIT, AUC, ECA & ATPC) - Zimbabwe's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in partnership with the Economic Commission for Africa Office for Southern Africa (ECA-SA), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC) will jointly hold the national consultative forum on; 'The African continental free trade area: Developing a National AfCFTA Implementation Strategy for Zimbabwe' from 19th to 20th June, 2019.

The key objective of the forum is to consult national stakeholders in making inputs in developing Zimbabwe's national AfCFTA strategy. Once completed, the AfCFTA implementation strategy will complement the broader trade policy of the country and identify Zimbabwe's key trade opportunities, current constraints, and steps required for it to take full advantage of national, regional and global markets in the AfCFTA context.

The Agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) entered into force on 30th May 2019 for the 24 countries that have deposited their instruments of ratification. This date marked 30 days after the minimum threshold of 22 countries had deposited their ratification instruments with the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson - the designated depositary for this purpose, as stipulated in Article 23 of the Agreement. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was launched on 21st March 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda. Zimbabwe deposited its instruments of ratification on 24 May 2019.

The main objective of the AfCFTA is to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, thus paving way for accelerating the establishment of the Customs Union. The AfCFTA is expected to be a key engine of economic growth, industrialisation and sustainable development in Africa as stated by the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 for 'The Africa We Want'.

The forum will feature presentations from national trade experts, representatives of ECA, AUC as well as prominent nominated experts. The agenda will also include a round-table session at which experts from key economic and social ministries will be invited to give their perspectives on the AfCFTA, lessons learnt from regional trade integration and provide policy direction on the implementation of the AfCFTA in Zimbabwe.

The forum will also feature panel discussions and presentations from representatives of business associations and organisations as they provide practical expert analysis of the importance and relevance of the AfCFTA and its opportunities to support sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

The meeting is also expected to consolidate proposals from various stakeholders on the effective implementation strategy of the AfCFTA and guide the composition of the National Committee on the AfCFTA, which will oversee the implementation of the Agreement in Zimbabwe. The Forum is part of a wider programme to develop a national AfCFTA implementation strategy, which includes a nation-wide consultation.

The national implementation strategy, being developed by African countries, will focus on the countries' priority interests within the continental and global development agenda, as part of a wider project aimed at deepening Africa's trade integration through effective implementation of the AfCFTA. ECA appreciates the financial support of the European Union on the AfCFTA project, and the collaboration with the other partners including the African Union Commission (AUC), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and a selection of independent trade experts to identify the key elements to be considered in the AfCFTA implementation strategies.

Issued by:

The Sub-Regional Office for Southern Africa

UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

P.O. Box 30647, Lusaka, Zambia.

Media Contacts:

Mr. Bedson Nyoni

Senior Information Management Assistant

Economic Commission for Africa Office for Southern Africa (ECA-SA)

+260 977845948

Email: nyonib@un.org

williamsnyoni@gmail.com

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 11:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Opening remarks by Vice-President Dombrovskis on deepening Europe's Economic and Monetary Union
PU
12:44pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : Intergenerational Programme to raise awareness on elder abuse
PU
12:43pTSX futures dragged down by plunging oil prices
RE
12:29pCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Press Release on Interest Rates (2019-23)
PU
12:28pNigeria's economy is expected to grow 2.7% this year, President Buhari says
RE
12:27pShares snap seven-day hot streak; U.S. inflation next hurdle
RE
12:24pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Zimbabwe's National Consultative Forum on the African continental free trade area slated for 19 June
PU
12:23pChina says it will further simplify customs clearance procedures
RE
12:21pMalaysia Kimanis crude exports seen returning to 10 cargoes in August
RE
12:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, sh..
4Oil falls over 2% on weaker demand growth, gain in U.S. crude stocks
5DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About