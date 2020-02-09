UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific an : Bagera farmers market

After nearly 5 months since the opening of the Bagera farmers market, UNESCO Iraq office is happy to announce that the market is going strong with a huge amount of support from the urban residents of Dohuk. The residents are quickly finding the Bagera farmers market 'the place' to find all of their locally grown and manufactured wares. Weekly there are 18 regular vendors selling their wonderful products.

'This is a great achievement, they're doing a wonderful job of developing and growing the farmers market' said Paolo Fontani, UNESCO Representative in Iraq.

There is a permanent venue being prepared now, where the farmers market will be more secure and will have the ability to prosper and flourish. There are plans to replicate this model of the farmers market in other regions of Kurdistan.

'I'm very happy to see that the market is progressing!' said Jwan, a frequent shopper at the market. 'The community has benefited a lot; I think this should be implemented in other areas as well'.

The farmers market has been a wonderful success and has provided a great practical aspect to UNESCO's original cottage industries agricultural program piloted earlier in the year that saw 15 women farmers complete a 6-month program covering:

Back yard gardening and community farming

Marketing

Logistics

Packing and labelling

Developing a business plan

Applying innovative practices

Process innovative practices

Process horticultural products

Project based learning.

The initiative is funded by the European Union with support from the Directorate of Agriculture and UNESCO.