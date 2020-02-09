Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific an : Bagera farmers market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 07:58am EST

After nearly 5 months since the opening of the Bagera farmers market, UNESCO Iraq office is happy to announce that the market is going strong with a huge amount of support from the urban residents of Dohuk. The residents are quickly finding the Bagera farmers market 'the place' to find all of their locally grown and manufactured wares. Weekly there are 18 regular vendors selling their wonderful products.

'This is a great achievement, they're doing a wonderful job of developing and growing the farmers market' said Paolo Fontani, UNESCO Representative in Iraq.

There is a permanent venue being prepared now, where the farmers market will be more secure and will have the ability to prosper and flourish. There are plans to replicate this model of the farmers market in other regions of Kurdistan.

'I'm very happy to see that the market is progressing!' said Jwan, a frequent shopper at the market. 'The community has benefited a lot; I think this should be implemented in other areas as well'.

The farmers market has been a wonderful success and has provided a great practical aspect to UNESCO's original cottage industries agricultural program piloted earlier in the year that saw 15 women farmers complete a 6-month program covering:

  • Back yard gardening and community farming
  • Marketing
  • Logistics
  • Packing and labelling
  • Developing a business plan
  • Applying innovative practices
  • Process innovative practices
  • Process horticultural products
  • Project based learning.

The initiative is funded by the European Union with support from the Directorate of Agriculture and UNESCO.

Disclaimer

UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 12:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
07:58aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Bagera farmers market
PU
07:23aWORLD BANK : Leaving No Place Behind Within the Middle East and North Africa Is Critical for Economic Growth and Social Inclusion
PU
05:45aU.S.-China Trade War Reshaped Global Commerce
DJ
05:45aWildfires Will Test Australia's Leading Streak Without a Recession
DJ
05:44aU.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
RE
05:15aChina to help key industries to return to work as soon as possible - CCTV
RE
05:15aUnexplained Trading in Pound Last Month Wasn't a First
DJ
05:13aWORLD BANK : to support 1,200 Women-Owned Businesses in Bangladesh
PU
05:08aAnti-Huawei UK lawmakers conducting 'witch-hunt' - Chinese ambassador
RE
04:56aChina coronavirus putting more pressure on pork supplies, prices - official
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
2U.S. energy secretary hopes Mexico, Canada will help export American coal
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Service Notice
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : VIRUS TO WEIGH ON SERVICES, EXPORTS FROM FEBRUARY: South Korean government think tank
5EBAY INC. : NYSE Owner's Exploration of eBay Deal Opens New Era for Exchanges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group