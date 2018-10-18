UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific an : Central Asian meeting on piloting media and information literacy curriculum in Astana

Log in
Central Asian meeting on piloting media and information literacy curriculum in Astana

10/18/2018 | 05:03am EDT

In the framework of the Global Media and Information Literacy week, the UNESCO Almaty Office in partnership with the Nazarbayev University will organize a Central Asian workshop in Astana on 24 October 2018. The workshop is aimed to take stock of and discuss the existing experience and strategies in piloting media and information literacy curriculum based on the UNESCO recommendations.

The meeting will bring together representatives from higher educational institutions, libraries and media NGOs and associations, experienced in MIL from Central Asia.

Workshop participants will be able to get acquainted with a number of UNESCO's related publications and guidelines, such as:

.

Disclaimer

UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 09:02:08 UTC
