UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific an : Evaluation of the Anti-Doping Fund – States Parties invited to complete the online survey

09/05/2018 | 08:27pm CEST

Since its establishment in 2008, the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, operational arm of the International Convention against Doping in Sport, has invested over $4.2 million to support 218 national and regional projects led by 108 States Parties. After a decade of implementation, an external evaluation of the Fund is being undertaken to examine the Fund's effectiveness in order to optimize the implementation of the Convention by States Parties, assess its sustainability, and identify weaknesses and strengths in the management and governance of the Fund, as well as projects' development, roll-out and legacy.

As part of the evaluation, an online survey has been developed for States Parties.
The participation to the survey is essential for the ongoing evaluation, as the results will contribute to the development of new strategies to adapt the Fund's mechanisms to the current anti-doping landscape.

Completing the survey questions should not take more than 10 - 15 minutes. The responses will remain confidential and all survey responses will be presented in a summarized manner.

States Parties are invited to complete the survey by 10 September 2018:

(English) https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/G5XQP5J(link is external)
(French) https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/PKZPJG5(link is external)
(Spanish) https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/PVYL2T6(link is external)

The evaluation outcomes will be presented to the Fund's Approval Committee and to the Bureau of the Conference of Parties at their joint meeting to be held at UNESCO Headquarters on 3 December 2018.

Disclaimer

UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 18:26:03 UTC
