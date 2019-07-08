UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific an : Financial independence for women and girls in Madagascar

Since the beginning of the program, nearly 3,000 young people have been trained and some of them have used the training to start their own businesses and, as a result, gain financial independence.

Following this initiative, UNESCO, together with its partners, launched a project to provide women living around Tsingy Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with professional skills relevant to the labour market. The project provides them with access to training and opportunities in the sustainable tourism sector to improve their livelihoods and help them become financially independent.

The initiative will train hundreds of women to grow vegetables or produce handicrafts, thereby ensuring the preservation of local traditions and culture; the products will then be sold in hotels and local markets. Women will also benefit from literacy and accounting courses.