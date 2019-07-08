Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific an : Financial independence for women and girls in Madagascar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Since the beginning of the program, nearly 3,000 young people have been trained and some of them have used the training to start their own businesses and, as a result, gain financial independence.
Following this initiative, UNESCO, together with its partners, launched a project to provide women living around Tsingy Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with professional skills relevant to the labour market. The project provides them with access to training and opportunities in the sustainable tourism sector to improve their livelihoods and help them become financially independent.
The initiative will train hundreds of women to grow vegetables or produce handicrafts, thereby ensuring the preservation of local traditions and culture; the products will then be sold in hotels and local markets. Women will also benefit from literacy and accounting courses.

Disclaimer

UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 13:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Volume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
09:17aTunisia's tourism revenues jump 42.5% in the first half of 2019
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12aIran's Breach of Nuclear Pact Tests European Resolve -- Update
DJ
09:08aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Financial independence for women and girls in Madagascar
PU
09:07aSUPPLY-CHAIN PAIN : South Korea chipmakers and their suppliers seek to bypass Tokyo curbs
RE
09:04aCELER NETWORK : Launches Eridanus, the World's First Generalized State Channel Network
BU
09:04aBREAKING BLOCKCHAIN : NULS Codes Blockchains So Developers Don't Have To
BU
09:02aDigital Card Game Gods Unchained Opens Up Highly Anticipated Blockchain Beta
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Axe falls on 18,000 Deutsche Bank jobs in $8.3 billion reinvention
2China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
3KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP : BAM lowers full year outlook; maintains 2020 strategic targets
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : Imperial Brands drops dividend growth target, plans $251 million share buyback
5EQUINOR ASA : Equinor Sells 16% Stake in Lundin Petroleum and Upgrades Johan Sverdrup Interest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About