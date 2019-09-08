Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNESCO United Nations Educational Scientific an : Iraq is implementing the biggest portfolio in

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 09:17am EDT

With over USD 130 million of funding and an expanding portfolio that is expected to grow into the future, it is anticipated that procurement and contracting will be key in the delivery of our mandate to support the Government and the people of Iraq.

Therefore, the workshop on procurement and contracting that was delivered to UNESCO Iraq to help facilitate the procurement process in Iraq, review the possibilities of a fast-track procurement process, engage the staff about the particular procurement realities in the country, and gain a better understanding of the UN procurement landscape in order to propose a better UN collaboration.

The outcome of this training is expected to feed into a global UNESCO reflection about the way it currently does procurement. UNESCO Iraq could be a harbinger for a fast track, risk-based procurement and contracting framework that will enable UNESCO, not only to improve procurement in other field offices but to demonstrate how central services should make more efforts to learn more from field operations.

Disclaimer

UNESCO - United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 13:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aU.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil, no waivers will be restored - official
RE
09:17aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : Iraq is implementing the biggest portfolio in
PU
08:15aAs U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally
DJ
08:15aAs U.S. and China Squabble, Australia Seizes Trade Opportunities
DJ
08:00aOil Minister Thamer Ghadhban says Iraq will cut oil output from October
RE
07:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Brazil agree to advance bilateral ties, strengthen cooperation
PU
07:18aGreece to submit request on early IMF loan repayment this week
RE
06:01aSaudi Prince Abdulaziz named energy minister, replacing Falih
RE
05:45aCongress Returns From Summer Break With Lengthy Agenda
DJ
05:45aHigh Debt Levels Are Weighing on Economies
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECA : ECA : equips Shanghai University...
2NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : Manufacturers Cut Spending as Trade War Dents Confidence
3China August soybean imports jump nearly 10% as cargoes arrive after delay
4As U.S. Cracks Down on Iran's Oil Sales, It Calls Out an Ally
5HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA : HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Greek PM outlines tax cuts in 2020, promises reforms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group