UNEX Manufacturing Named to Food Logistics' 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNEX Manufacturing, Inc. , the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking solutions, has been named to the 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers, an annual list that serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. UNEX was chosen for helping food, beverage, food service and convenience stores manage their SKU proliferation issues, improve tracking and tracing, and speed order picking for faster fulfillment.



“UNEX is honored to be named to the Food Logistics FL100+ list for the past four years for creating value and savings within clients’ distribution operations,” said Brian C. Neuwirth, VP of Marketing and Sales, UNEX Manufacturing. “UNEX helps our clients to improve warehouse space utilization, increase safety of food/beverage products by speeding fulfillment and enhance productivity to offset labor shortages. This award is a testament to our continued focus on delivering the best customer service and innovative solutions.”

“The digital supply chain continues its rapid emergence, bringing with it expanded capabilities that impact visibility, security, compliance and efficiency,” remarks Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Every aspect of the global food supply chain stands to benefit from new and innovative software and technology that is fundamentally changing the global food supply chain.”

UNEX provides order picking, conveyance and storage solutions, like carton flow systems that help ensure distributors are selling the freshest products using the First In, First Out (FIFO) methodology of storage. With FIFO shelving racks, gravity feed rear-load shelving means merchandise is stocked from the rear and flows forward to the picking area. When the item or carton is picked, roller tracks carry the next-in-line item forward, allowing older products to be picked first while newer products are stocking in the back.

Companies on this year’s 2018 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list will be profiled in the November/December 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track , a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. For assembly and medium to small items, UNEX SpeedCell is a dynamic, high-density storage solution that optimizes storage and pick space. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com .

