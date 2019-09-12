Log in
UNH-IOL Launches New Cable Testing Services for OPEN Alliance TC9 Compliance and Validation in Automotive Ethernet

09/12/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Ensuring conformance for IEEE 802.3 Automotive Ethernet Applications Based off the OPEN Alliance Standard

The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced the introduction of OPEN Alliance TC9 Cable Testing to their Automotive Ethernet Test Group. The UNH-IOL is now an approved test lab for 1000BASE-T1 cable testing to OPEN Alliance TC9, which allows for cable manufacturers to have unshielded and shielded twisted-pair cables tested for conformance for Automotive Ethernet applications.

As part of UNH-IOL’s Automotive Ethernet Test Services, the new TC9 Cable Testing service allows customers to verify their automotive cable assemblies and harnesses meet the OPEN Alliance requirements supported by Automotive OEMs, providing customers with confidence that the results are accurate and certified. This new service is now apart of the suite of OPEN Alliance testing the lab offers including TC1, TC10, and TC12 test specifications for PHY Conformance.

“Until now, the UNH-IOL’s Automotive Ethernet testing services focused on silicon validation testing for Automotive PHYs,” said Curtis Donahue, senior manager, Ethernet Technologies UNH-IOL. “By including OPEN Alliance TC9 testing, we’re expanding our Ethernet physical layer expertise to the cable and wire community; hoping to better support the Single Pair Ethernet industries.”

In addition, the UNH-IOL offers Automotive Testing for 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 compliance, including physical layers (PHY) and electronic control units (ECU) and offers testing solutions with their custom FPGA test tool, BitPhyer, which is designed to test the IEEE 802.3™ MAC, Flow Control, PCS, and RS layers for Ethernet devices.

The UNH-IOL will be exhibiting a live demo of their new TC9 cable testing software and setup, as well as their BitPhyer Test Tool, transmitting 100Mbps PAM3 signaling (100BASE-T1), at the upcoming IEEE-SA Ethernet & IP Automotive Technology Day to be held 24-35 September in Detroit, MI at booth A4.

To learn more about the UNH-IOL’s Automotive Ethernet Testing Services please visit the Automotive Ethernet Testing Services page. To join a testing service, please visit the UNH-IOL Request a Quote page.

About the UNH-IOL

The UNH-IOL is dedicated to being the world's premier data networking resource. Beginning in 1988, the UNH-IOL has built a multi-million dollar testbed and developed testing solutions to help companies efficiently and cost effectively deliver products to market. UNH-IOL’s services fit the needs of the market, while maintaining broad, comprehensive interoperability and conformance testing of networking, data, telecommunications, and storage products. The industry relies on UNH-IOL’s extensive staff experience, standards-bodies participation, 28,000+ square foot facility, and 100+ students who represent the future interoperability testing and verification.

www.iol.unh.edu | Twitter @UNH_IOL | Facebook @UNHIOL
LinkedIn @UNH InterOperability Lab | Instagram @unhiol


© Business Wire 2019
