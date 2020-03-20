UNICRI United Nations Interregional Crime and Ju : advocates for global solidarity and cooperation to step up efforts against COVID-19 Pandemic Turin, 20 March 2020

This global crisis is touching every country, every family, every person and every sector of society. As stressed by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, 'We must all play our part to overcome this threat together.'

UNICRI is following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the public authority of the host country (Italy) and the UN Headquarters.

While taking the necessary measures to mitigate the potential spread of the virus and protect the safety of the staff, UNICRI continues to work hard and support the international community in tackling criminal threats to social peace, development and political stability.

This includes adapting and developing our training programmes and approaches to answer the needs of this unprecedented situation.