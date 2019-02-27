UNIPOWER Receives New ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Designation Signifies the Company's Commitment to Quality, Transparency, and Customer Satisfaction

Today, UNIPOWER, the leading provider in power for mission-critical applications and high efficiency systems, achieved certification to the new ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, reflecting the organization’s long-term commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. The certification is valid for three years and is provided by DNV GL – Business Assurance.

ISO 9001 is the most widely used quality management standard, and has recently undergone a periodic update to better reflect modern business challenges. Last modified in 2008, the new 2015 version of ISO 9001 is the result of input from business and technical experts around the world. The program requires greater involvement of senior management, broader understanding of supply chains, and more focus on stakeholder (not just customer) expectations.

“UNIPOWER takes pride in its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction,” says John Ely, Vice President of Marketing. “Receiving the new ISO 9001:2015 certification strengthens UNIPOWER’s pledge to providing the highest value to our employees, partners, and customers.”

The ISO certification mark will soon be recognizable on UNIPOWER materials and buildings reminding all that UNIPOWER is committed to a continual improvement and sustainable business performance.

About UNIPOWER

UNIPOWER provides power for mission critical applications, with a complete line of the high-efficiency rectifiers, power supplies, battery chargers, inverters and complete AC/DC power systems.

UNIPOWER is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida with global sales/service coverage and active installations in over 60 countries.

About DNV GL – Business Assurance

DNV GL – Business Assurance is part of the DNV GL Group, a world-leading certification body helping businesses assure the performance of their organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through certification, verification, assessment, and training services.

