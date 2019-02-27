UNIPOWER Receives New ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Today, UNIPOWER, the leading provider in power for mission-critical
applications and high efficiency systems, achieved certification to the
new ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, reflecting the
organization’s long-term commitment to quality, transparency, and
customer satisfaction. The certification is valid for three years and is
provided by DNV
GL – Business Assurance.
ISO 9001 is the most widely used quality management standard, and has
recently undergone a periodic update to better reflect modern business
challenges. Last modified in 2008, the new 2015 version of ISO 9001 is
the result of input from business and technical experts around the
world. The program requires greater involvement of senior management,
broader understanding of supply chains, and more focus on stakeholder
(not just customer) expectations.
“UNIPOWER takes pride in its commitment to quality and customer
satisfaction,” says John Ely, Vice President of Marketing. “Receiving
the new ISO 9001:2015 certification strengthens UNIPOWER’s pledge to
providing the highest value to our employees, partners, and customers.”
The ISO certification mark will soon be recognizable on UNIPOWER
materials and buildings reminding all that UNIPOWER is committed to a
continual improvement and sustainable business performance.
To see the complete range of UNIPOWER’s product offerings, visit www.unipowerco.com.
About UNIPOWER
UNIPOWER provides power for mission critical applications, with a
complete line of the high-efficiency rectifiers, power supplies, battery
chargers, inverters and complete AC/DC power systems.
UNIPOWER is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida with global
sales/service coverage and active installations in over 60 countries.
About DNV GL – Business Assurance
DNV GL – Business Assurance is part of the DNV GL Group, a world-leading
certification body helping businesses assure the performance of their
organizations, products, people, facilities and supply chains through
certification, verification, assessment, and training services.
For more information about DNV GL - Business Assurance, visit www.dnvglcert.com.
