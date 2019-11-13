Log in
UNIT OSTK UA REZI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

11/13/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQGS: UNIT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019
Class Period: April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019

Get additional information about UNIT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/uniti-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4361 

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019
Class Period: May 9, 2019 and September 23, 2019

Get additional information about OSTK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/overstock-com-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4361 

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020
Class Period: August 3, 2016 and November 1, 2019

Get additional information about UA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/under-armour-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4361 

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2020
Class Period: October 29, 2018 and October 22, 2019

Get additional information about REZI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/resideo-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4361 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
