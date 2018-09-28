UNITAR United Nations Institute for Training and : CIFAL Flanders Hosts SDGs Learning Seminar

28 September 2018, Antwerp, Belgium - The International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders in Flanders (CIFAL Flanders) in partnership with the University of Antwerp hosted the 'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Learning Seminar', bringing multi-stakeholders together for capacity building on the SDGs, as well as engaging in roundtable discussions to link theory to practice. This seminar features speakers and experts from academia and other sectors on key topics related to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The implementation of 17 SDGs and its 169 targets, plus the analysis of a considerable number of indicators to track progress on the SDGs at the national level could be challenging if there is not adequate training. With the aim of assisting key actors in this global effort, the SDG Learning Seminar covered topics such as: the application of the SDG roadmap for business, sustainable international entrepreneurship, tools for stakeholder management, among others.

In addition, participants had the opportunity to dialogue on future initiatives and strategies to implement sustainable management through the SDGs lens. By exchanging different perspectives and insights, the participants were able to learn from best practices successfully implemented.

Attendees included actors from private and public sector, such as the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, the General Confederation of Liberal Trade Unions of Belgium, Brussels Airport Company, Federation of Belgian Chambers of Commerce, Port of Antwerp, Flemish Government, Ernst & Young, among others.

Having a platform for capacity building on SDGs where multi-stakeholders could also exchange relevant ideas and findings regarding the implementation of the 2030 Agenda is relevant for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and its targets.