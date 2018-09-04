Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UNITE HERE: Letter to China Securities Regulator Warns about Shen Wen, Zijiang Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

IPO Disclosures and Relationship with Jiang Mianheng Questioned

UNITE HERE, the North American hotel workers’ union, has sent a letter to the China Securities Regulatory Commission to bring attention to activities undertaken by Shanghai Zijiang Group (上海紫江（集团）有限公司) and two companies connected to its chairman Shen Wen. The letter raises questions about their relationship with Jiang Mianheng, son of Jiang Zemin.

“In the course of examining Marriott’s portfolio of hotels in China, we learned that Shen Wen’s Zijiang Group owned the Shanghai Marriott Hotel Hongqiao,” said UNITE HERE Deputy Director Jeff Nelson. “Our findings raised questions that touched on the integrity of China’s public stock markets. Consequently, we felt it was our duty to outline our concerns to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.”

According to UNITE HERE’s findings, two companies partially owned by Zijiang Group – Zijiang Enterprise and Well Tech – omitted from their IPO filings the fact that relationships between key shareholders in the companies effectively gave Shen Wen influence over a majority of the companies’ shares after the offerings. Despite a statement from Zijiang Enterprise that large shareholders had no relationship, this was called into question by publicly available shareholder information. Directors with the same names as directors of the major shareholders in Zijiang Enterprise served concurrently on the board of a Bermuda corporation.

“In addition to the concerns about the IPOs, we discovered that a Zijiang Group company sold a significant stake in Well Tech to another company, Shanghai Zizhu, at a price below market value. Because Shanghai Zizhu was founded by Jiang Mianheng, son of Jiang Zemin, we had questions about the transaction,” said Jeff Nelson.

The letter, which is hosted for the public on a union website, Marriott China Observer (www.marriottchinaobserver.org), was also sent to the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States.

About UNITE HERE

UNITE HERE represents 270,000 members working in the hotel, gaming, food service, manufacturing, textile, distribution, laundry, transportation, and airport industries in the U.S. and Canada including 17,000 employed by Marriott International. MarriottChinaObserver.org is maintained by the UNITE HERE Research Department.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58pCONN : CONNS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:58pARISTA Prevails Over Arcadia Biosciences in Patent Dispute Over High Fiber Wheat
PR
06:57pENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL : EDPR is awarded LT contracts for wind capacity at Brazilian energy auction
PU
06:57p0694758 BC : Golden Arrow Drill Program Delineates New Target at the Antofalla Silver-Gold-Base Metal Project, Argentina
PU
06:57pUNILEVER : AdColony launches Aurora HD interactive video ads to engage mobile users in Middle East
AQ
06:57pOCONOMOWOC BANCSHARES : Tips for Home Sellers
PU
06:57pNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REIT : Announces Appointment of Valery Zamuner to Board of Trustees
PU
06:57pPublication of eQUEST Study Results Demonstrate that eSight 3 is a Clinically Effective Device for the Visually Impaired
GL
06:56pOPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK ON THE INDIUM GALLIUM ZINC OXIDE MARKET TO 2023 : Covering Sharp Imaging & Information Company, Apple, Asus, AU Optronics, Fujitsu, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:56pEQUITY RESIDENTIAL : to Participate in Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
4DISCOVERY LTD : DISCOVERY : delivers strong results as the Group launches new businesses and develops its bank..
5REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.