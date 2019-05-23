Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UNITE HERE Local 5 : Updates Its Website with New Court Documents from Diamond Resorts Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 03:55pm EDT

UNITE HERE Local 5 updates DiamondResortsWatch.org with documents from the ongoing breach of fiduciary duty shareholder suit against Diamond Resorts’ directors and Apollo Management VIII, L.P.

UNITE HERE Local 5 announced that it has acquired publicly available court documents from the ongoing shareholder class action lawsuit against Diamond Resorts’ directors and a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC.

Initially filed in 2016 and revived by a 2018 Delaware Supreme Court decision overturning a lower court dismissal of the case, the action against Diamond Resorts’ directors and Apollo Global Management VIII, L.P. is still ongoing. The case is Stephen Appel, et al v. David Berkman, et al, in the Delaware Chancery Court, case number 12844-VCMR. The suit alleges breach of fiduciary duty against the defendants.

UNITE HERE Local 5 is making copies of court documents available to the public at its website www.DiamondResortsWatch.org/court-documents.

UNITE HERE Local 5’s website update has the following court documents for interested stakeholders:

  • A court order denying the defendants’ motion to stay discovery.
  • The plaintiff’s amended class action complaint.
  • Defendant Cloobeck’s Reply Brief in Support of his Motion to Dismiss Count I of Plaintiff’s Verified Amended Class Action Complaint.
  • Defendants' answers and briefs
  • Deposition notice to: Jeffrey W. Jones, Hope S. Taitz, Robert Wolf, Stephen J. Cloobeck, Zachary D. Warren, Franke Sue Del Papa and David Palmer.

UNITE HERE Local 5 will continue to update www.DiamondResortsWatch.org with new court documents and research analysis.

Stakeholders with questions or comments can contact UNITE HERE Local 5.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pLEGACY RESERVES INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pEURONET WORLDWIDE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:15pINGEVITY : Michael Wilson to present at KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on May 30, 2019
BU
04:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : S&P 500 Futures Rebound Off Session Low Of 2,805.75, Now Up ~14 Points From Session Low
PU
04:14pSOUTHERN : Post-effective Amendment to an automatic shelf registration of Form S-3ASR or Form F-3ASR
PU
04:14pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : American Addiction Centers Reports Its Labs Of America Unit Is Developing Pharmacogenetics Test for Cannabis, CBD; Shares Spike Higher
PU
04:14pVIASAT : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results
PU
04:13pSPLUNK : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:13pVIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. lawmakers want to help rural telecoms replace Huawei, ZTE equipment
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Germany's struggling car industry won't see significant rebound - Ifo
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : Casino shares suspended, boss under pressure to restructure
4Oil plummets, on track for biggest weekly drop in 2019
5MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : shareholder wants Madame Tussauds owner to go private

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About