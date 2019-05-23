UNITE HERE Local 5 : Updates Its Website with New Court Documents from Diamond Resorts Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

UNITE HERE Local 5 updates DiamondResortsWatch.org with documents from the ongoing breach of fiduciary duty shareholder suit against Diamond Resorts’ directors and Apollo Management VIII, L.P.

UNITE HERE Local 5 announced that it has acquired publicly available court documents from the ongoing shareholder class action lawsuit against Diamond Resorts’ directors and a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC.

Initially filed in 2016 and revived by a 2018 Delaware Supreme Court decision overturning a lower court dismissal of the case, the action against Diamond Resorts’ directors and Apollo Global Management VIII, L.P. is still ongoing. The case is Stephen Appel, et al v. David Berkman, et al, in the Delaware Chancery Court, case number 12844-VCMR. The suit alleges breach of fiduciary duty against the defendants.

UNITE HERE Local 5 is making copies of court documents available to the public at its website www.DiamondResortsWatch.org/court-documents.

UNITE HERE Local 5’s website update has the following court documents for interested stakeholders:

A court order denying the defendants’ motion to stay discovery.

The plaintiff’s amended class action complaint.

Defendant Cloobeck’s Reply Brief in Support of his Motion to Dismiss Count I of Plaintiff’s Verified Amended Class Action Complaint.

Defendants' answers and briefs

Deposition notice to: Jeffrey W. Jones, Hope S. Taitz, Robert Wolf, Stephen J. Cloobeck, Zachary D. Warren, Franke Sue Del Papa and David Palmer.

UNITE HERE Local 5 will continue to update www.DiamondResortsWatch.org with new court documents and research analysis.

Stakeholders with questions or comments can contact UNITE HERE Local 5.

