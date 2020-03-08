UNITE HERE President D. Taylor Applauds New Bill Requiring Paid Sick Leave in Response to Coronavirus

For immediate release

March 8, 2020 Meghan Cohorst 239-503-1533 mcohorst@unitehere.org

'We commend Rep. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Rep. Rosa Delauro (D-Conn.) and other Democratic leaders in the House and Senate for championing legislation that would require employers to provide paid sick days in light of the coronavirus spread worldwide. No one should have to choose between paying the bills and their health in the face of a global health emergency. Federal funding has already been allocated to combat this virus, with more emergency funding and industry bailouts sure to follow. If big industries receive bailouts it is only right that these same employers act to put their workers and the general public on the same level as their corporate interests. UNITE HERE is committed to do whatever necessary to support the passage and implementation of this essential legislation.

'It's time everyone in Congress and the board rooms fully appreciate that the workers on the front lines of working with the public are often the least able to afford to take time off. That is why on Thursday, I joined American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten in calling for national paid sick leave legislation, because we need our leaders to take decisive action to protect workers and the general public. People should be able to stay home if they believe they are sick with COVID-19 or if they have been exposed to the virus, without worrying about job security or lost wages. There is simply no better time to enact national policy on paid sick time.'