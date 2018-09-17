UNITED SIKHS LAUNCH HURRICANE FLORENCE RELIEF CAMPAIGN
09/17/2018 | 11:21pm CEST
Wilmington, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED SIKHS today announced a call for donations to help victims of Hurricane Florence, which continues to batter the East Coast of the United States. The humanitarian organization partnered with eight gurudwaras to open donation drop-off centers across the country. Items most urgently needed include: baby formula, blankets, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, bottled water, hygiene products, and dry food, such as rice, beans and flour.
According to local officials, Florence has killed at least 18 people and the Carolinas continue to experience record flooding and threats of landslides and health outbreaks, as dams and rivers continue to flow over into residential neighborhoods and city streets. Flooding surpassed rooftops of homes in many parts of the state, and several rivers, including the Neuse, Trent and Cape Fear, will remain above record flood stage through the end of the week, exacerbating fears of more damage.
“We’ve been in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to commence ground relief efforts and establish our base camp for food distribution,” said Rajesh Singh, UNITED SIKHS Operations Manager. “We urge all Americans to join hands and help those in need. As flood waters recede, we will continue to monitor the area for public health threats and provide necessary resources to people of all faiths throughout the Carolinas region.”
Gurudwara Mata Sahib Kaur, 100 Lattington Rd, Geln Cove, NY 11542
Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island, 11 Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801
Guru Gobind Singh Sikh Center, 1065 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803
Gurdwara Sikh Cultural Society, 9530 118th St, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419
Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Sikh Center, 113-10 101st Ave, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419
Karamjot Sikh Center, 109-42 Van Wyck Expy, South Ozone Park, NY 11420
Sikh Religious Society, 1280 Winnetka St, Palatine, IL 60067
Sikh Foundation of Virginia, 7250 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, VA 22039
ABOUT UNITED SIKHS Associated with the United Nations Dept. of Public Information UNITED SIKHS is a global humanitarian charity that advocates for civil and human rights across 10 chapters. Our International Civil & Human Rights Advocacy helps advance the economic, social and spiritual empowerment of minorities and other marginalized groups and individuals in need, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social status, age or ability. We achieve this by protecting and enforcing the civil and human rights of minorities and marginalized groups in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Visit us at www.UNITEDSIKHS.org