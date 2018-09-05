Log in
UNM targets needs of military personnel with new fully online program

09/05/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Mexico launched its fully online bachelor's degree in strategic communication on August 20, 2018 – but interested students still have time to get on board in mid-October when second-half Fall semester classes begin.

"In this managed online program, students can take 12 courses in a little more than a year," said David Weiss, chair of the Communication and Journalism Department at UNM. "Students can quickly and efficiently complete a degree program previously interrupted by life or earn extra credentials for a current or desired job in strategic communication."

The new strat-comm-online program allows students to complete each course in eight weeks. It's designed for people who are busy, but still want to finish their education or branch out in their career.

Judith McIntosh White, a C&J associate professor who helped create the new program, comes from an extended family of military veterans.  She emphasized that the UNM program brings unique institutional strengths to serving this population.

"The University of New Mexico has been recognized as one of the most veteran-friendly U.S. campuses and incorporates special programs and faculty/staff training to serve our military," White said. "I see our program as fitting the needs of serving military, veterans, and military dependents. Military life often involves many moves and/or deployments which may interrupt pursuit of a traditional college education. Our program bridges those gaps."

Success stories from the face-to-face strategic communication program include placement of students with NASA, at public relations and advertising agencies, in institutions such as UNM athletics, and in graduate and professional programs.

"Our online program will strive to mirror the success of the F2F version," White elaborated. "And I might add that many of my stellar students on campus have been veterans, ROTC members, and military dependents."

For more information, contact program faculty adviser Dr. Judith White at 505-264-8382, stratcommonline@unm.edu or visit the program website

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unm-targets-needs-of-military-personnel-with-new-fully-online-program-300704464.html

SOURCE University of New Mexico


© PRNewswire 2018
