UNNC is One of the Most Valuable Universities, Is It Worthwhile?

05/07/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC) is the first sino-foreign university in China with English-only courses. It is listed in the top one percent ranking universities worldwide. As referred by one of our students who’s majoring in Finance, Accounting, and Management, KUO, Pin-Yu, “To compare the quality of teaching here and similar universities overseas, UNNC is definitely worth it - with the complete English-teaching environment and its fabulous ways to benefit me in my future career. UNNC is considered as an elite university for its wonderful teaching quality, rather than the cost of its tuition fee, therefore I can assure you that you will not regret your choice to study here.’

Apply for UNNC, a chance to be at a prestigious university?

UNNC combines superior disciplines of University of Nottingham (UoN) with the actual needs of local socio-economic development. It introduces a series of international first-class degree courses, and implements a teaching evaluation system that is entirely consistent with UoN. Students graduated from UNNC receive the exact degree from the UoN. This could not only save the cost of studying abroad, but also allow students to accumulate experience, form contacts with students across the world, experience the local culture, and cultivate a world-wide life perspective.

General Scholarships:

We hope to encourage more applicants from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan to experience our fantastic study environment, therefore we have released scholarship offers as follow:

Nottingham Global Scholarship
Nottingham Global Full scholarship: 100,000RMB.
Nottingham Global Half scholarship: 50,000RMB.
Awarded to 4 applicants for each scholarship.

Ningbo Government Scholarship
For HMT Undergraduate students: 20,000RMB.
For HMT Postgraduate students: 30,000RMB.
Awarded to 5 applicants for each scholarship.

Ningbo Government Scholarship for Non-degree Students

Ningbo government offers non-degree students from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan a scholarship up to 6,000RMB per person.

University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC) Mobility Scholarships

This scholarship will be awarded to exchange and study abroad students. The winners will be awarded a one-off payment of 6,000RMB each.

The deadline of applying for all of the scholarships is by May 31, 2020.

* Please note that students are eligible to receive one entry-based Nottingham scholarship award and one progression-based award during their academic study at UNNC. Should students be considered for two awards, the highest award will be automatically granted.”


© Business Wire 2020
