UNRE : to showcase 3D AI Vision Intelligence technology at CES 2019

SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2019, the Las Vegas International Consumer Electronics Show, will be held in Las Vegas on January 8, 2019. As a feast of the technology circle, the annual CES gathers the best consumer electronics manufacturers and technology rookies. It is reported that UNRE, a 3D AI technical company that is committed to the development and application of 3D vision technology, will appear at CES 2019 to showcase its 3D AI vision Intelligence technology to consumers around the world.

Dr. Edmund Sun, the founder of UNRE, has been having a keen insight into technology and long been famous in the field of multimedia and vision technology. As early as 1981, he founded many well-known multimedia technology companies in Silicon Valley such as Weitek, C-cube and DVS, and thus was the only one who was awarded the lifetime achievement by the DVE Forum. 11 years later, leveraging MPEG technology, he successfully made the first VCD, ending the history of video recorders in the broadcast and television industry. In recent years, given that iPhones have opened the wave of application of 3D cameras, and 3D technology has attracted worldwide attention, it is predicted that all mobile devices eventually will support 3D cameras. Therefore, 3D AI Vision Intelligence technology has been pushed to the forefront. To this end, UNRE brings the world its vision that utilizing the power of 3D to connect people and the world and provides advanced 3D AI Vision Intelligence technology to customers.

Relying on the vast development space of the Chinese market and a large number of technical and talent support, UNRE not only realized the formation of 3D visual technology algorithms, but also developed advanced commercialized products – 3D AI face processing technology and 4D realtime video broadcasting technology in the past two years. Currently, the company has had a variety of commercialized products, such as 3D high accuracy realtime scanning device, 3D full body 360 degree scanning system, multicamera one-shot 3D face capture system, 3D high accuracy camera module, applied in the industries of medical, security, education and others. This has made UNRE one of the leading 3D Vision Intelligence technical companies in Asia. Recently, UNRE has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a world leading company (a unicorn company) in beauty industry, and their joint the launching of APP "Like" will be available for download as on January 8, which is believed to make 3D AI Vision Intelligence technology become widely used in daily life.

As a representative of 3D AI Vision Intelligence technology, UNRE will entirely participate in this year's CES exhibition. For UNRE, through this global-level event which allows different industries to exchange information and communication with each, it will have positive effect on the future application of 3D artificial intelligence vision technology in various fields.

