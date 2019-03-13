Log in
UNSSC United Nations System Staff College : Leading for the UN with UNWOMEN, UNFPA and UNSSC

03/13/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

An ambitious interagency effort by UNFPA, UNWOMEN and UNSSC is proving to be extremely successful after receiving a 100% recommendation rate from participants. The 'Leading for the UN programme' based on the UN Leadership Framework launched in 2017 is a wonderful example of effective collaboration across UN agencies. It has already been attended by more than 100 participants. This is what some had to say:

  • 'This is by far the best UN training I attended. Besides excellent presenters, the facilitators were exceptional'
  • 'I received more than expected and I believe this programme is a value added for all UN Agencies.'
  • 'I recommend this training for all senior-middle level managers'

What makes the programme so popular is that it goes much beyond the theoretical. It provides participants with practical tools and skills to help them and their teams thrive, while applying the behaviours enshrined in the Framework.

Each session is driven by a fundamental concept of the framework and the ways it can be applied in the workplace.

From inclusive leadership and design thinking, to partnership-building, peer coaching, as well as conflict resolution, the course allows participants to develop their abilities to be a more effective professional.

An added draw for the programme is the opportunity to learn from distinguished faculty with peers from around the world - enabling experience sharing and the building of relationships across organizations.

In 2019, owing to the outstanding cooperation efforts by UNFPA and UNWOMEN, the programme will feature two more cohorts that will take place in New York.

Watch the videos below to know more about the programme.

Disclaimer

UNSSC - United Nations System Staff College published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 16:18:03 UTC
