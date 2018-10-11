Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNV United Nations Volunteers : Measuring volunteer work at the 20th International Conference of Labour Statisticians

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:18am CEST

Statistical data on volunteerism area has become increasingly available since the 19th ICLS in 2013, which recognized volunteer work as a form of work and established its international statistical definition.

In 2017, ILO's Statistics Department conducted a global review of national practices in measuring volunteer work, between 2007 and 2017. The review was conducted under the framework of the ILO-UNV partnership established to promote and facilitate the regular measurement of volunteer work by the National Statistical Offices (NSOs).

The report revealed that many countries have developed survey tools to produce official estimates of volunteer work, largely implemented through Labor Force Surveys. Labour statisticians, contributed significantly to this evolution and should put efforts to make this contribution sustainable through improvement of statistical tools and regular measurements at national, regional and international levels. However, more work needs to be done to further improve measurement tools and national capacities to better measure and integrate volunteer work as a means of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

In this light, UNV, together with ILO will lead the sessions on:

  • Report I on Volunteer Work: National practices in measuring volunteer work: A critical review
    12 October 2018, 9:30 - 12:30, Plenary, GB Room, R3
    This report aims to: offer an overview of the global evolution of the measurement of volunteer work from 2007 through 2017; review the approaches used by countries to measure volunteer work, identify possible good practices and issues that need to be further tested; identify good practices and ways of improving the efficiency of the measurement tools, based on current accumulated knowledge; and outline the next practical steps by ILO to promote progress towards the regular measurement of volunteer work as part of official statistics, in line with the international standards.
  • Side event on Utilizing national statistics on voluntary work strengthen SDGs policy analysis and reporting
    12 October 2018, tbc
    This session explores how such data on volunteer work can strengthen country reporting on the SDGs, as well as to help shift VNRs from description to providing policy analysis and insights particularly around issues of skills, human capital and work for development. It will also provide information on how national statistical agencies can participate in the Plan of Action to Integrate Volunteering in the 2030 Agenda, a process under GA/70/129 to support member states. Specifically, under the objective to scale up and share experiences on measurement of volunteer work, sharing lessons at regional level (2019) and through a global technical meeting (2020).

Disclaimer

UNV - United Nations Volunteers published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 00:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:56aOil extends losses as other markets fall, inventories rise
RE
02:53aOil extends losses as other markets fall, inventories rise
RE
02:36aT. Rowe Price raises bet on Tesla in vote of confidence for Musk
RE
02:36aFT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY : incorrect
RE
02:34aAsia shares trampled in Wall Street rout, eyes on China
RE
02:30aRattled Wall Street stock investors fret about a correction
RE
02:26aKuwait index slips into red zone; volume ebbs
AQ
02:23aBezos' Blue Origin and others get $2.3 billion in U.S. Air Force rocket contracts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect
3BAYER : BAYER : gets tentative ruling for new trial in weed-killer case
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit
5AIRBUS SE : LIFT OFF: Singapore Airlines to boost U.S. presence with world's longest flight

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.