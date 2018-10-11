UNV United Nations Volunteers : Measuring volunteer work at the 20th International Conference of Labour Statisticians

Statistical data on volunteerism area has become increasingly available since the 19th ICLS in 2013, which recognized volunteer work as a form of work and established its international statistical definition.

In 2017, ILO's Statistics Department conducted a global review of national practices in measuring volunteer work, between 2007 and 2017. The review was conducted under the framework of the ILO-UNV partnership established to promote and facilitate the regular measurement of volunteer work by the National Statistical Offices (NSOs).

The report revealed that many countries have developed survey tools to produce official estimates of volunteer work, largely implemented through Labor Force Surveys. Labour statisticians, contributed significantly to this evolution and should put efforts to make this contribution sustainable through improvement of statistical tools and regular measurements at national, regional and international levels. However, more work needs to be done to further improve measurement tools and national capacities to better measure and integrate volunteer work as a means of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.

In this light, UNV, together with ILO will lead the sessions on: