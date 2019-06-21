UNV United Nations Volunteers : and UNDP launch a new partnership platform to promote youth participation for SDGs in China

Nearly 150 participants from government institutions, academia, and UN agencies attended the launching ceremony. Mr. Wang Jiarui, Chairman of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, Mr. Hang Yuanxiang, Executive Vice Chairman of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, Mr. Olivier Adam, UNV Executive Coordinator, Mr. Zhang Yi, Deputy Director General of CICETE and Mr. Devanand Ramiah, UNDP China Deputy Residence Representative jointly launched the project.

Mr. Hang Yuanxiang, the Executive Vice Chairman of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation expressed that sustainable development is the golden key in addressing global issues, which work together on similar goals and a common philosophy on building a community for the shared future for mankind.

Through this project, UNV is supporting the development of the International Platform for Volunteer Service Training and Exchange for Youth (IPV). Youth volunteers from all corners of the world will benefit from this platform and utilize it to not only deepen their knowledge on the Sustainable Development Goals but also develop their skills and identify solutions to address today's development challenges in their communities and beyond.

UNV Executive Coordinator Mr. Olivier Adam, highlighted the importance of three essential elements for sustainable development combined in the project: youth, values, and innovation and technology.

'If we provide the right knowledge and skills for our youth to address the existing development challenges through volunteerism, imagine how far we can go in reaching those 'left behind'' - states Olivier Adam, Executive Coordinator, UNV.

Through this new partnership platform, UNV joins efforts with UNDP, to further strengthen its partnership with the People's Republic of China on advancing volunteerism in the region and abroad.