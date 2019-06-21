Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UNV United Nations Volunteers : and UNDP launch a new partnership platform to promote youth participation for SDGs in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Nearly 150 participants from government institutions, academia, and UN agencies attended the launching ceremony. Mr. Wang Jiarui, Chairman of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, Mr. Hang Yuanxiang, Executive Vice Chairman of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, Mr. Olivier Adam, UNV Executive Coordinator, Mr. Zhang Yi, Deputy Director General of CICETE and Mr. Devanand Ramiah, UNDP China Deputy Residence Representative jointly launched the project.

Mr. Hang Yuanxiang, the Executive Vice Chairman of the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation expressed that sustainable development is the golden key in addressing global issues, which work together on similar goals and a common philosophy on building a community for the shared future for mankind.

Through this project, UNV is supporting the development of the International Platform for Volunteer Service Training and Exchange for Youth (IPV). Youth volunteers from all corners of the world will benefit from this platform and utilize it to not only deepen their knowledge on the Sustainable Development Goals but also develop their skills and identify solutions to address today's development challenges in their communities and beyond.

UNV Executive Coordinator Mr. Olivier Adam, highlighted the importance of three essential elements for sustainable development combined in the project: youth, values, and innovation and technology.

'If we provide the right knowledge and skills for our youth to address the existing development challenges through volunteerism, imagine how far we can go in reaching those 'left behind'' - states Olivier Adam, Executive Coordinator, UNV.

Through this new partnership platform, UNV joins efforts with UNDP, to further strengthen its partnership with the People's Republic of China on advancing volunteerism in the region and abroad.

Disclaimer

UNV - United Nations Volunteers published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 08:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47aHuawei says shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of end-May
RE
04:46aUK budget deficit widens, underscoring Brexit constraints on next finance minister
RE
04:41aVodacom unit to sell operations in four African markets
RE
04:40aFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : C&S Wholesale Grocers Recalls Meat and Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature Abuse During Transport at Two Stores in New York
PU
04:37aFrench car maker PSA opens $630 mln Morocco plant
RE
04:36aS.African National Treasury hopes for swift approval of bill to speed up funds to Eskom
RE
04:35aEuropean share rally cools, chip stocks hit
RE
04:27aJapan's top FX diplomat warns against excess currency volatility
RE
04:26aTrump says he is ready to press China's Xi on case of two detained Canadians
RE
04:20aItalian PM sees difficult talks with EU, hopes to avoid debt procedure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS : RYANAIR : Transaction in Own Shares
4RENAULT : Renault, Nissan Join With Waymo -- WSJ
5UNITEDHEALTH GROUP : WHAT'S NEWS: Business & Finance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About