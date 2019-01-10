UNiQ Realty Launches a New Virtual Real Estate Brokerage That Brings the Real Estate Industry Into the 21st Century

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In today's hyper competitive real estate market, there has been a need for a better operating system for the real estate agents - a way to have proper training, technology, and lead generation, without paying outrageous fees and commissions to a managing broker. With the launch of its new Virtual Real Estate Brokerage, UNiQ Realty brings a solution to the need, giving participating real estate agents full ownership over their real estate businesses and allowing homeowners to receive the best possible service.



The UNiQ Realty Virtual Brokerage is a subscription-based service that offers Real Estate Agents true 100 percent commission plans with transaction fees as low as $0. The affordable monthly service fee gives agents access to the UNiQ Dashboard(tm) which offers all the tools, technologies, and resources they need in order to operate a successful real estate business.



These benefits can include a 100 percent commission with 24-hour direct deposit, free Errors and Omissions insurance coverage, and access to a dedicated Customer Relationship Management, a Transaction Management System, a personalized IDX Real Estate Website, various methods of lead generation and digital marketing, and access to professionally predesigned print materials at a wholesale cost.



The participating Realtor(R) can opt to purchase the benefit of a quality, highly trained virtual team - including a virtual assistant, inside sales agents, and a transaction coordinator, eliminating much of the hassle of having to train new staff, payroll, and the lengthy vetting and hiring process. This frees up serious time and resources, allowing the realtor to do what he or she does best - provide service and personal attention to the client.



"In today's competitive market, Realtors have to be able to focus on the client, but still have access to the best tools and management system in the industry - without paying excessive fees," stated Matt Nia, of UNiQ Realty. "The Virtual Brokerage allows them to maximize their efforts, with professional services, specialized training, and the latest technology with minimal cost."



About UNiQ Realty:



Located in Newport Beach, California, UNiQ Realty has always prided itself on delivering results through integrity, value, and originality. The Virtual Brokerage program is an extension of these services, designed for Realtors(R) by Realtors(R), so the agent can do what they do best - take care of the client.



For more information about the UNiQ Realty Virtual Brokerage, including details about their services and benefits to professional Realtors(R), please visit the company website: https://www.uniqagent.com/, or call the dedicated team directly at 949-607-8004.

News Source: UNiQ Realty

Related link: https://www.uniqagent.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/uniq-realty-launches-a-new-virtual-real-estate-brokerage-that-brings-the-real-estate-industry-into-the-21st-century/