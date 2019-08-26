Log in
UPC goes giga speed throughout Switzerland – preparation for 1 giga internet launch

08/26/2019

UPC goes giga speed throughout Switzerland - preparation for 1 giga internet launch


Wallisellen, 26 August 2019

UPC is currently preparing for the introduction of a 1 gigabit offer which will soon be available throughout Switzerland. In doing so, UPC is making a fundamental contribution to digitization in Switzerland. For this purpose, the company has continuously and systematically invested in its high-performance cable infrastructure. A further step in the direction of giga-speed is the TV channel change, which will take place on 27 August. Some customers will have to run a manual channel search that day.

At the beginning of this year, along with the launch of the growth plan, UPC started preparing for the introduction of a gigabit offering across the entire UPC network. This year the company is investing CHF 275 million in its own products, network and customer service. As a result of these investments, gigabit offers will be available throughout Switzerland later this year. Thanks to its superior fibre optic cable technology, UPC is the only provider in Switzerland capable of introducing gigabit speeds across its entire coverage area - urban and rural. Unlike the competition, which currently only offers gigabit speeds in metropolitan areas. Severina Pascu, CEO UPC: "With the introduction of nationwide gigabit offers, we are taking digitization in Switzerland to a new level. On the one hand, rural regions will gain access to gigabit speeds for the first time ever, benefiting both residential and business customers throughout the country, while on the other hand we are offering an attractive alternative in cities with existing gigabit offerings."

Network being optimized with a TV channel change

As part of the preparations for 1 gigabit Internet, UPC will run certain network adjustments on 27 August, between 1 am and 12 noon. During this time some TV services might be impacted. After the adjustments have been completed, a vast majority of TV devices - such as UPC TV and Horizon Recorders - will automatically recognize the changes and run a digital channel search. These customers will not have to take any action. However, with some older TV models directly connected to the cable network, customers may have to perform the channel search manually. Detailed information and instructions can be found at: https://www.upc.ch/change

Photos may be reprinted free of charge.

- Image © UPC

Media representatives are welcome to contact us for more information:
UPC
Media Relations
Switzerland
Tel. +41 58 388 99 99
media.relations@upc.ch
@UPC_Switzerland




