UPC invests over CHF 40 million to have its existing customers benefit from latest innovations

06/03/2019 | 04:15am EDT

UPC invests over CHF 40 million to have its existing customers benefit from latest innovations


Wallisellen, 3 June 2019

As part of UPC's growth plan, the company is investing heavily in its customer base to continue to improve customer satisfaction. Not only will customers benefit from even higher surfing speeds and the best TV experience in Switzerland, they will also have better access to improved customer service. To realise this, the company is investing more than CHF 40 million of its 2019 capital investments in network, product and customer service.

Severina Pascu, CEO UPC: "Today, we have a full line-up of innovative and attractively priced products and services. Our new UPC TV experience is proving to be very popular with our customers, our fast Internet with 600 Mbit/s surfing speed is available throughout Switzerland and we now have highly attractive unlimited mobile offers including EU roaming. To make sure that our existing customers also benefit from this, we have started a two-year programme to bring these new products and speeds to them even faster."

Existing customers to benefit from new products

The programme that UPC is running allows customers to replace their old subscriptions with the latest offerings, which will have a positive effect on the value for money they receive. Throughout the programme, groups of customers will be informed individually of various options they have, and for 99% of the customers it is possible to keep their current price. Also, there are neither connection fees nor shipping costs for customers who choose the new offers.

Pascu continues: "Through this programme, over 50 percent of Digital TV customers will be able to enjoy the new UPC TV experience with a brand new box by the end of the year. In addition, various customers have already received, or will receive, speed increases as part of the programme. And we will make sure that customers have better access to further improved customer service".

UPC TV and Gigabit offers on track

Since the launch in October last year, over 130,000 new UPC TV boxes have been installed: offering customers a full TV experience at home with a voice-activated remote control and viewing on the go with the much improved TV app. In addition, the company is on track to launch their Gigabit offer later in the year by investing in new modems and preparing the network for Docsis 3.1. This technology is an important milestone on the 10 Gbit/s roadmap for UPC: enabling speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s across 3 million households in Switzerland in coming years: covering both cities and rural areas.

Media representatives are welcome to contact us for more information:


UPC
Media Relations
Switzerland
Tel. +41 58 388 99 99
media.relations@upc.ch
@UPC_Switzerland




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
