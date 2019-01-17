Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPC launches Switzerland's most attractive mobile portfolio and now offers unlimited subscriptions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 04:05am EST

UPC launches Switzerland's most attractive mobile portfolio and now offers unlimited subscriptions

Wallisellen, 17 January 2019

UPC is introducing unlimited mobile subscriptions and launching an extremely attractive mobile portfolio for its customers. This includes four new subscriptions, two of which are unlimited options for those who prefer unlimited Internet. In addition, UPC is implementing a new tariff model for light users. With its attractive rates for EU roaming, UPC now offers its customers the most enticing mobile portfolio in Switzerland. Offers start at as little as CHF 19 per month.

The new portfolio includes four subscriptions that meet different needs: Unlimited offers for those who use the Internet intensely and make a lot of calls, as well as Flex offers for thrifty users who still want to surf a little more from time to time - both in Switzerland and throughout Europe.

"After the successful switch to Switzerland's strongest mobile network, we are now focusing on accelerated growth on the mobile market," says Stefan Fuchs, Chief Marketing Officer at UPC. "Whether abroad or at home in Switzerland, customers want to surf the Internet, stream, share videos or photos and make phone calls without worries and without limits. Our new subscriptions are tailored precisely to these needs - and at a unique price. Together with our Happy Home products, our customers now benefit from first-class offers across the market."

UPC customers now benefit from the strongest and most-used mobile network with excellent coverage throughout Switzerland, with very attractive offers and prices. The result is a premium infrastructure for private and business customers that is unique on the Swiss market: UPC stands out not only with its first-class fixed network infrastructure, but now also with top-league performance in the mobile sector.

Unlimited mobile - or flexible with full cost control

With the new Unlimited subscription you can make unlimited calls and surf without limits at a fixed price. An additional data volume option of 10 GB valid throughout Europe makes this a unique offer on the Swiss market. The Flexsubscriptions offer great flexibility with full cost control. This means each month starts with 2 GB and you can increase the data volume whenever you want, but never pay more than for an Unlimited subscription. Prices for the new offers range from CHF 19/month (Flex Swiss) to a maximum of CHF 79/month (Unlimited Europe).

Welcome promotion for those eager to seize the opportunity

All those quick to opt for the new subscriptions will be rewarded with a welcome package: If you decide by 26 March 2019 to go for an Unlimited subscription, you will only pay CHF 29/month for the first three months!

The new UPC Mobile offers are not subject to a minimum contract period and are now available on www.upc.ch/mobile or in our shops.

More information about the new mobile portfolio can be found in the attached overview or on our website.

Photos may be reprinted free of charge

- Overview of new mobile portfolio © UPC

- Image © iStock

Media representatives are welcome to contact us for more information:

UPC

Media Relations

Switzerland

Tel. +41 58 388 99 99

media.relations@upc.ch

@UPC_Switzerland




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:29aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Additional Listing of Shares
PU
04:29aVIRNETX : Federal appeals court upholds jury verdict in Apple patent violation case
AQ
04:29aWorld Tourism Cities Federation and the Tourism Research Center, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences jointly release "Report on World Tourism Economy Trends 2019"
PR
04:27aUNIVERSITY OF LEEDS : Focus on wind farms misses 'huge opportunity' to reduce carbon footprint
AQ
04:26aHitachi freezes British nuclear project, books $2.8 billion hit
RE
04:26aNAIROBI SECURITIES EXCHANGE : NSE defies terror attack, gains Sh19bn in a day
AQ
04:26aRENAULT : pumps Sh58m into Thika plant truck assembly line upgrade
AQ
04:24aTALLINNA VESI : will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results of the fourth quarter of 2018
PU
04:24aBINGO : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (in PDF)
PU
04:24aCASPIAN SUNRISE : BNG operational update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump tariffs force tough choices at U.S. auto suppliers
2THE SAGE GROUP PLC : SAGE : UK's Sage boosted by strong first-quarter subscription growth
3STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC : ADESIYAN: Robots Will Define the Future of Banking Operations
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 17.01.2019 Update on Q4 2018 Group performance (PDF 202Ko)
5VOESTALPINE AG : VOESTALPINE : Ad-Hoc News from 16 January 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.