UPC launches Switzerland's most attractive mobile portfolio and now offers unlimited subscriptions

UPC is introducing unlimited mobile subscriptions and launching an extremely attractive mobile portfolio for its customers. This includes four new subscriptions, two of which are unlimited options for those who prefer unlimited Internet. In addition, UPC is implementing a new tariff model for light users. With its attractive rates for EU roaming, UPC now offers its customers the most enticing mobile portfolio in Switzerland. Offers start at as little as CHF 19 per month.

The new portfolio includes four subscriptions that meet different needs: Unlimited offers for those who use the Internet intensely and make a lot of calls, as well as Flex offers for thrifty users who still want to surf a little more from time to time - both in Switzerland and throughout Europe.

"After the successful switch to Switzerland's strongest mobile network, we are now focusing on accelerated growth on the mobile market," says Stefan Fuchs, Chief Marketing Officer at UPC. "Whether abroad or at home in Switzerland, customers want to surf the Internet, stream, share videos or photos and make phone calls without worries and without limits. Our new subscriptions are tailored precisely to these needs - and at a unique price. Together with our Happy Home products, our customers now benefit from first-class offers across the market."

UPC customers now benefit from the strongest and most-used mobile network with excellent coverage throughout Switzerland, with very attractive offers and prices. The result is a premium infrastructure for private and business customers that is unique on the Swiss market: UPC stands out not only with its first-class fixed network infrastructure, but now also with top-league performance in the mobile sector.

Unlimited mobile - or flexible with full cost control

With the new Unlimited subscription you can make unlimited calls and surf without limits at a fixed price. An additional data volume option of 10 GB valid throughout Europe makes this a unique offer on the Swiss market. The Flexsubscriptions offer great flexibility with full cost control. This means each month starts with 2 GB and you can increase the data volume whenever you want, but never pay more than for an Unlimited subscription. Prices for the new offers range from CHF 19/month (Flex Swiss) to a maximum of CHF 79/month (Unlimited Europe).

Welcome promotion for those eager to seize the opportunity

All those quick to opt for the new subscriptions will be rewarded with a welcome package: If you decide by 26 March 2019 to go for an Unlimited subscription, you will only pay CHF 29/month for the first three months!

The new UPC Mobile offers are not subject to a minimum contract period and are now available on www.upc.ch/mobile or in our shops.

More information about the new mobile portfolio can be found in the attached overview or on our website.

