UPCEA and SmartBrief Launch Higher Education News Service

On Tuesday, June 18, SmartBrief and UPCEA, the association for professional, continuing, and online education, launched the UPCEA Briefing powered by SmartBrief.

The digital news service will provide targeted industry news, networking opportunities, and educational resources to more than 5,500 UPCEA members and leaders in professional, continuing, and online education.

UPCEA is known for enhancing the ability of higher education institutions to provide high quality programming designed for adult and nontraditional students, who now constitute the new majority of learners in the U.S. today. UPCEA also furthers public awareness of higher education in the public policy arena.

In addition to the latest developments in the higher education sphere, the UPCEA Briefing will share the association’s member opportunities, events, and research and publications. “The expertise shared by the UPCEA community in the UPCEA Briefing helps reinvent higher education by expanding educational access with innovative, entrepreneurial approaches,” said Robert Hansen, CEO of UPCEA.

“SmartBrief is proud to partner with UPCEA,” said Rick Stamberger, CEO of SmartBrief. “The UPCEA Briefing is specially curated to meet the information needs of the higher education professional. The newsletter will provide subscribers with a quick two-minute read designed to keep professional, continuing, and online education leaders informed of crucial program developments and trends.”

Powered by SmartBrief, each UPCEA Briefing issue will provide need-to-know industry news ranging from leadership and innovation stories, policy matters, research and analysis, trends, events, and UPCEA member updates.

About SmartBrief

Serving nearly 6 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and information by industry. By combining technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief filters thousands of sources daily to deliver the most relevant industry news in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporate entities.

About UPCEA

UPCEA is the association for professional, continuing, and online education. For more than 100 years, UPCEA has served most of the leading public and private colleges and universities in North America. Founded in 1915, the association serves its members with innovative conferences and specialty seminars, research and benchmarking information, professional networking opportunities and timely publications. Based in Washington, D.C., UPCEA also builds greater awareness of the vital link between contemporary learners and public policy issues.

