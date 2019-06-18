UPCEA and SmartBrief Launch Higher Education News Service

On Tuesday, June 18, SmartBrief and UPCEA, the association for
professional, continuing, and online education, launched the UPCEA
Briefing powered by SmartBrief.
The digital news service will provide targeted industry news, networking
opportunities, and educational resources to more than 5,500 UPCEA
members and leaders in professional, continuing, and online education.
UPCEA is known for enhancing the ability of higher education
institutions to provide high quality programming designed for adult and
nontraditional students, who now constitute the new majority of learners
in the U.S. today. UPCEA also furthers public awareness of higher
education in the public policy arena.
In addition to the latest developments in the higher education sphere,
the UPCEA Briefing will share the association’s member opportunities,
events, and research and publications. “The expertise shared by the
UPCEA community in the UPCEA Briefing helps reinvent higher education by
expanding educational access with innovative, entrepreneurial
approaches,” said Robert Hansen, CEO of UPCEA.
“SmartBrief is proud to partner with UPCEA,” said Rick Stamberger, CEO
of SmartBrief. “The UPCEA Briefing is specially curated to meet the
information needs of the higher education professional. The newsletter
will provide subscribers with a quick two-minute read designed to keep
professional, continuing, and online education leaders informed of
crucial program developments and trends.”
Powered by SmartBrief, each UPCEA Briefing issue will provide
need-to-know industry news ranging from leadership and innovation
stories, policy matters, research and analysis, trends, events, and
UPCEA member updates.
About SmartBrief
Serving nearly 6 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry
professionals, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of
targeted business news and information by industry. By combining
technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief filters thousands of
sources daily to deliver the most relevant industry news in partnership
with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and
corporate entities.
About UPCEA
UPCEA is the association for professional, continuing, and online
education. For more than 100 years, UPCEA has served most of the leading
public and private colleges and universities in North America. Founded
in 1915, the association serves its members with innovative conferences
and specialty seminars, research and benchmarking information,
professional networking opportunities and timely publications. Based in
Washington, D.C., UPCEA also builds greater awareness of the vital link
between contemporary learners and public policy issues.
