Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 10:20am EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc Health” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TDOC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 11, 2019.    

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Teladoc Health’s CFO and COO, Mark Hirschhorn, carried on an affair with a subordinate. Hirschhorn and his partner in the inappropriate sexual relationship engaged in insider trading to enrich themselves based on stock movement. Hirschhorn also caused the subordinate to receive promotions she was not qualified to receive, harming the Company’s performance. The Company’s internal controls and policies were not sufficient to detect and stop the behavior. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Teladoc Health, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aAsset managers brace for more job cuts amid market turbulence
RE
10:35aInvestors Go From Overoptimistic to Sort of Pessimistic -- Journal Report
DJ
10:34aKORN FERRY : Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Lead Mideast in Salary Hike
AQ
10:34aDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET : Hamdan Bin Mohammed to Lead UAE Delegation to World Economic Forum in Davos
AQ
10:34aBOSS RESOURCES LIMITED : - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10:34aOHB : awarded ESA contract for the development of a 3D printer prototype for the ISS
PU
10:34aSARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : - December 2018 Quarterly Report
AQ
10:34aREAL ENERGY : Tamarama 2 Reports Initial Flow Rate of 2 mmcf per Day
AQ
10:33aCOKAL : Signs Agreements to Develop Shallow Draft Barging on the Barito River
AQ
10:33aWIND WORKS POWER : signs joint venture in Germany
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
3Oil rises as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split
5HENKEL : HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA: Increased investments from 2019 / Outlook for fiscal 2019 / Mid- to long-term f..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.