Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intersect ENT, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:59am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XENT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 15, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Intersect failed to maintain the necessary force of reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians’ access to SINUVA, its sinus implant. This caused the Company’s sales force to concentrate on helping with reimbursement as opposed to driving sales growth. Physicians became less likely to adopt the Company’s products due to transaction costs and delays in reimbursement. Intersect eventually hired staff to address these issues. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Intersect, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aBRIDGESTONE : to attend the program presentation of 2019 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge; 53 teams from 24 countries entries from Darwin to Adelaide on October 13-20
AQ
11:14aBOEING : 150 escape death as Boeing 737-400 lands without wheels
AQ
11:14aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : sign Pellegrini, Rabiot arrives for medical
AQ
11:14aTOYOTA MOTOR : Dealer Who Paid $2.1 Million at Charity Auction Picks Up First 2020 Toyota Supra to Roll Off Production Line
AQ
11:14aHONDA MOTOR : at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019
AQ
11:14aTRUECAR : Aquires Priceflow Technology and Talent
AQ
11:14aMICRO X : Thales joins forces with micro-x, one of australia's most innovative startups, to revolutionize airport checkpoint technologies
AQ
11:14aDEUTSCHE POST : Dhl global trade barometer reflects deteriorating global trade due to prevailing negative sentiment in private sector
AQ
11:14aVueling Airlines and GE Aviation Implement Fleet-Wide Network Operations Suite; Maximizing On Time Performance and Improving Passenger Experience with Network Operations decision support
AQ
11:14aTOYOTA MOTOR : Scholars Day Celebrates Educational Achievement; Company awards $1,000,000 in scholarships to deserving college-bound students
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About