Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AAC Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 10:59am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AAC Holdings, Inc. (“AAC” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AAC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 8, 2017 and April 15, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 15, 2019.  

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AAC failed to maintain adequate controls on financial reporting. Additionally, disclose controls were insufficient to accurately show adjustments to estimates of accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenues. Based at least in part on these inadequate controls, the Company misstated its financial results in the annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018. AAC was ultimately forced to restate its financial and operating results for these periods. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AAC, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aAMUNDI : Global Investment Views - July 2019
PU
11:13aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz opens MBFW Berlin with show by up-and-coming talent Christoph Rumpf
PU
11:13aOPENJOBMETIS AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO : Acquisto azioni proprie - allegato 3F
PU
11:13aOPENJOBMETIS AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO : Report Buy Back program
PU
11:13aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 4
PU
11:13aKERING : Disclosure of transactions in own shares from June 24 to 28, 2019
PU
11:13aC H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE : Reconciliation Action Plan Has Key Role in C.H. Robinson's Oceania Growth
PU
11:13aSPRINT : Go Big and Bold with LG Stylo 5 Available Now on Boost Mobile
PU
11:13aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Merlin Entertainment plc
PU
11:13aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Kenya Airways and GE Aviation Sign Digital Flight Operations Agreement
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : Latecoere to examine Searchlight's $414 million bid offer
2Oil firms as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
3SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler to sell plant in Hamm to management
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : says Rome must pay fair compensation if it scraps concession
5OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About