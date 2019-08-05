Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 10:40am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against EQT Corporation (“EQT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EQT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 26, 2019.       

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. EQT announced on June 19, 2017, that it entered into an agreement to acquire Rice, a rival gas producer. The Company claimed the acquisition would allow it to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths,” touting that the merger would produce $2.5 billion in synergies, and $100 million in savings for 2018. In fact, these synergies and cost savings were not realized. EQT reported poor third-quarter results on October 25, 2018, including increased total costs, disclosing that its estimated capital expenditures for well development would increase by $300 million in 2018. At the same time, the Company reduced its full-year forecast for 2018. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about EQT, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:08aEVERSHEDS SUTHERLAND : Continues to Grow New Chicago Office With Addition of M&A Partner Stacey Kern
BU
11:07aPPG INDUSTRIES : Indianapolis Aerospace Center Works With Bosma Enterprises to Provide Employment Opportunities for Blind, Visually Impaired
BU
11:06aVBI VACCINES INC/BC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aWALMART : says no change in company firearms sales policy since El Paso shooting
RE
11:05aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 49 Purchase of own shares
PU
11:05aBREWIN DOLPHIN : Change of External Auditor
PU
11:05aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group's 105.1 The BOUNCE Help Teachers Get Ready for School
PU
11:05aMERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Form 8 (OPD) Merlin Entertainments plc-replacement
PU
11:05aJACOBS ENGINEERING : Setting the Standard for Pharma Facilities of the Future
PU
11:05aROYAL PHILIPS : Why it's time for a paradigm shift in lung cancer treatment
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
2POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group