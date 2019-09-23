UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“International Flavors” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IFF ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 7, 2018 and August 5, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 11, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at brian@schallfirm.com .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Frutarom, which International Flavors acquired in October 2018, bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine. Frutarom’s senior management was aware off the bribes, which resulted in its financial results being materially overstated. International Flavors failed to complete adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom. Because of Frutarom’s activities in Russia and Ukraine, the Company was unlikely to achieve the synergies it touted to investors as the outcome of the acquisition. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about International Flavors, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm