Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“International Flavors” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IFF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 7, 2018 and August 5, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 11, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Frutarom, which International Flavors acquired in October 2018, bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine. Frutarom’s senior management was aware off the bribes, which resulted in its financial results being materially overstated. International Flavors failed to complete adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom. Because of Frutarom’s activities in Russia and Ukraine, the Company was unlikely to achieve the synergies it touted to investors as the outcome of the acquisition. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about International Flavors, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:07pDUKE ENERGY : 424b3
PU
01:07pCISCO : How an Animation Series is Turning Phoenix-area Students and Teachers into Social Entrepreneurs
PU
01:07pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Embraces the Local Austin Spirit in Year Three at Austin City Limits Music Festival
PU
01:07pVOLKSWAGEN : starts battery cell development and production in Salzgitter
PU
01:07pU.S. court deals setback to FCC push to revamp media ownership rules
RE
01:07pNCLA Files Petition with the U.S. Supreme Court Seeking to Abolish Brand X Deference
GL
01:06pHyundai Motor Group, Aptiv to set up $4 billion self-driving car venture
RE
01:05pSEC Charges PwC LLP With Violating Auditor Independence Rules and Engaging in Improper Professional Conduct
NE
01:03pSaudi Arabia to restore full oil output by next week
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group