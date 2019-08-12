Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 10:16am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Acer Therapeutics Inc. (“Acer” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACER) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between September 25, 2017 and June 24, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 30, 2019.       

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Acer failed to develop sufficient data for a New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the FDA for its drug, EDSIVO, for the treatment of vEDS. The Company’s NDA relied on the Ong Trial, a 2004 study considered inadequate by the FDA’s standards, and included a group size too small to support the EDSIVO application. Based on the insufficient data and reliance on an inappropriate study, the FDA rejected Acer’s NDA. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Acer, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aManagement discussion and analysis
AQ
10:32aNEVRO : Cellulite Treatment Market Projected to Reach $1,438.5 Billion by 2026
PR
10:31aDIAGEO : New joint venture formed to distribute Santiago de Cuba rum
PU
10:31aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
PU
10:31aPaper Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2019-2023 | Adoption of Digital Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aMONEYGRAM : Online Launches Redesigned Web Platform
PR
10:30aINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:30aCYBER SECURITY 1 AB : H1 2019 Results
GL
10:29aX TERRA RESOURCES : mobilizes field crews to Grog and Northwest properties
AQ
10:28aSaudi Aramco aims to buy Reliance stake, reports lower earnings
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group