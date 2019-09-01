Log in
UPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/01/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (“Reckitt” or “the Company”) (OTC: RBGLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) between July 28, 2014 and April 9, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 13, 2019.          

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Reckitt and its senior executives developed a scheme to mislead both investors and the public about its Suboxone Film product, including health and safety risks. This scheme also facilitated the abuse of opiates by U.S. consumers. As part of the scheme, Reckitt touted the safety of the Suboxone Film product while falsely constructing safety concerns about traditional Suboxone tablets. Reckitt’s scheme enriched the company by more than $3 billion, but eventually resulted in investigations by both the DOJ and the FTC. Reckitt settled the investigations into Suboxone Film for $1.4 billion in what was called the “largest opioid settlement in US history.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Reckitt, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
