UPDATE 1pm: Weyba, Weyba Downs and Peregian Breeze residents safe to return

Wednesday 11 September 2019

Residents of Weyba, Weyba Downs and Peregian Breeze can now return to their homes.

Queensland Police Service has advised that the Public Safety Preservation Act has been revoked and all Sunshine Coast residents can now return to their homes.

For the latest information keep following Sunshine Coast Council's Facebook page and Disaster Hub https://disaster.sunshinecoast.qld.gov.au

EVACUATION CENTRES

Sunshine Coast Council does not have any evacuation centres currently open.

ROAD ACCESS

No road closures related to the fire.

SCHOOL/EARLY LEARNING CENTRE CLOSURES

Peregian Beach College remains closed. Please liaise with the college regarding plans for re-opening.

For all other school and early learning centre updates please visit the relevant organisation's website.

BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY UPDATE

High fire danger weather today.

ENERGEX

Supply has been restored to the majority of impacted properties.

UNITY WATER

Storage levels in reservoirs are healthy and remain well within operational levels.

AIRPORT

Sunshine Coast Airport is open and fully operational.

AMBULANCE

No reported fire related injuries.

VOLUNTEERING AND DONATIONS

Sunshine Coast Council appreciates the generous offers of assistance from the community to volunteer and donate goods and funds.

Council and Emergency services on-the-ground are currently assessing needs and are working with the necessary organisations to deliver critical and immediate support, as well as longer recovery support to re-establish homes and help communities recover.

The community's needs are our first priority. The staff and volunteers currently working on-the-ground are highly skilled and trained. At this time additional volunteers are not needed.

If you would like to offer assistance, please refer to the following information:

Volunteer: Sunshine Coast Council asks residents to please direct their offers to volunteer to Volunteering Queensland's EV CREW online registration portal. To register your interest in volunteering please visit: https://emergencyvolunteering.com.au and Volunteering Queensland will contact you if your assistance is required.

Donations and funds: Council requests that residents wishing to donate register their donations through GIVIT, as unregistered donations are impacting emergency and support services on the ground.

GIVIT is the QLD Government's official disaster charity donations partner. Residents are encouraged to register their donations through their online 'Queensland Fires 2019 Appeal' to best coordinate on-the-ground assistance to affected communities.

Please visit givit.org.au/disasters to donate funds, goods or services.