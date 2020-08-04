Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE: 42% of Americans Feel Uncomfortable Paying Out-of-Pocket for Chronic Pain Treatment, ATI Physical Therapy National Survey Finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

Bolingbrook, Ill., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S economy continues to struggle to regain its footing and many Americans remain unemployed without healthcare benefits, seeking treatment for chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) pain is something a growing number of Americans aren’t willing to pursue and pay for independently. A recent survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy (ATI) revealed that 42% of Americans would feel uncomfortable paying out of pocket for medical procedures or services to alleviate chronic MSK pain, despite high pain levels.

“The combination of precarious economic conditions and data indicating COVID-19 is still on the rise nationwide have created an uncertain marketplace for Americans to make healthcare decisions. This highlights the overall lack of awareness for affordable options for diagnosis and treatment of chronic pain issues,” said Dr. Charles Thigpen, PhD, PT, ATC, Sr Director of Practice Innovation & Analytics for ATI. “What patients with chronic pain may not know is that over 70% of MSK conditions can be diagnosed and effectively treated by physical therapists without other medical care – even virtually during these uncertain times.” 

Physical therapy is a productive and cost-effective means of treating most musculoskeletal pain, and if used as a treatment option prior to visiting a primary care physician, can help patients avoid X-rays, MRIs, opioids and surgery – saving them both time and money in the long run.  Additionally, physical therapists can also effectively triage patients to other specialists, if and when appropriate, to help ensure patients get the right treatment – at the right time. 

Studies have shown that when patients go to physical therapy initially for back or neck pain it results in lower costs of care over the next year – up to $1,550, while resulting in similar, if not better, improvements in patient outcomes. Additional studies have shown patients whom visit a PT earlier in the care process have lowered the probability of needing opioid prescriptions (89%), advanced imaging services (27%) and emergency department visits (14%).

Employers are also exploring alternative options for healthcare benefits due to rising costs and the volatility introduced by COVID-19. Many companies are now offering physical therapy as a covered treatment option in their insurance plans. In 2018, ATI Physical Therapy partnered with a large union in the Midwest through ATI First to deliver improved access to the right care at the right time through early physical therapy, resulting in a $9.4 million reduction in associated MSK spend over the course of a year.  

ATIFirst aims to partner directly with employers to decrease the overall cost of health care. Through creative and innovative direct contracting options, either in conjunction with, or outside of, the employers’ health plan, all employees and their dependents can access PT, either onsite or at a community clinic, as a first option for MSK conditions. ATIFirst also offers on-site personnel for the purpose of preventative early intervention. 

Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of  ATI Physical Therapy from June 4-8, 2020 among 2,046 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Clifton O’Neal.  

Attachment

Clifton O'Neal
ATI Physical Therapy
630-296-2222
clifton.oneal@atipt.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:47pIRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : COVID-19, 04 de agosto
PU
03:47pBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Notice of Correction
PU
03:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Global Printed Carton Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% Through 2020-2024 | Rise In Demand for Digital Printing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:45pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against YayYo, Inc. – YAYO
BU
03:44pVINCI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03:40pALLIANZ : Italy's Atlantia says hits 'concrete difficulties' in talks on Autostrade split
RE
03:40pCorn Drops on Higher Yield Forecast
DJ
03:40pUGI : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group