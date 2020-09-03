Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE - AAT Selects CargoChain for Supply Chain Visibility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CargoChain, Inc, supplier of the market’s leading cargo visibility and information sharing platform, announced that Australian Amalgamated Terminal (AAT) has selected CargoChain to serve as their innovation platform for information sharing services and transparency.  AAT is Australia’s largest motor vehicle terminal operator and its innovation program continues to focus on driving efficiency to meet the growing demand of imported vehicles, which exceeded 500,000 last year.

“The Australian automobile market is vital to our national economy. It is our job to identify opportunities to improve the automotive supply chain through innovation and development that introduce efficiencies and incorporate Australia’s strict import and biosecurity processes that are in place to safeguard our national interests,” said Vincent Macheda, General Manager at AAT.  “We understand the need to innovate, particularly with respect to visibility and coordination among trading partners and government agencies.  CargoChain’s open, API-based platform provides us with the ability to build custom applications that fit our business, meet our obligations and get our trading partners on board quickly,” Vincent, said.

CargoChain CEO, Jonathan Colehower commented, “We are excited to welcome AAT as a customer.  AAT’s drive for innovation complements CargoChain’s vision for supply chain visibility.  We look forward to working with Vincent and his organization as they continue to develop on the CargoChain Platform."

AAT currently has three applications operating on the CargoChain platform to streamline management of various biosecurity processes.  The applications have been developed to enhance workflow management between its supply chain partners, including brokers, government agencies, resource planners, and service contractors.  Through tighter coordination and better visibility, AAT will improve its operating efficiency, enhance its biosecurity capability, and expand its capacity to meet market demand.

About CargoChain, Inc.  CargoChain, Inc is transforming the way people share information.  Its technology is revolutionizing traditional, one-to-one collaboration with its API-based platform with native blockchain capabilities.  CargoChain is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Christchurch, New Zealand and Geneva, Switzerland.

Contact: Tony Davis
Phone: +64 21 886 696
Email: tdavis@cargochain.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pDBS sees robust growth in private banking business, led by family offices
RE
05:57pCrinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences
GL
05:52pCORECIVIC : Alabama gov seeks 3 private built mega prisons, names sites
AQ
05:46pCOVID-19 : Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market 2020-2024 | Growing Focus on High-temperature Heat Pumps to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:44pAPPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
05:43pLXRANDCO : Hires Head of E-Commerce and Launches Digital-First Omni-Channel Business Strategy
AQ
05:42pAltice USA, Inc. and Rogers Communications Provide Statement on Cogeco’s Response to Acquisition Offer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group