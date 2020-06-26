Log in
UPDATE -- Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Grand Opening of New Utah Location

06/26/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Friday, June 26th by Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, please note that in the third paragraph the dates have been updated. The revised release follows:

Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, today announced that it will open a new location in Washington – making it easier for local residents to get an upgraded pizza experience, all with best-in-class safety processes and procedures top-of-mind for guests and team members.

The build-your-own pizza concept, known for its chef-driven recipes and casually hip restaurants, will be opening on Wednesday, July 1, at 740 W. Telegraph Street. Operating hours will be from 11am until 10pm, every day. The brand will offer dine-in, carry out via pick-up or curbside service, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app and various third-party delivery partners.

The restaurant is also offering a FREE 11-inch build-your-own pizza to anyone who downloads the Blaze Pizza app between July 1st and July 14th and add the new Washington location as their favorite/preferred location. The free pizza reward will be accessible on the app starting July 15th and redeemable through the end of the month.

Additionally, the brand will implement best-in-class safety and sanitation guidelines, including requiring masks and gloves for all team members, availability of hand sanitizer for guests, and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor. The Washington Blaze Pizza will also feature the following:

  • Hiring of a Dining Service Leader, whose responsibilities will include wiping down high-touch surfaces frequently
  • Small, single-use eco-friendly bags given to each guest, to store their personal masks while dining
  • Frequent cleaning of all high-touch surfaces

Owned by Wild Horse Holding, LLC, the company operating the local Blaze Pizza, has grown through local community engagement and employee retention.

Franchise owner Brian Booth said, “We are extremely excited to become part of the fast growing Southern Utah family.  With seven locations open in Las Vegas, the group cannot wait to meet and serve their new neighbors in Washington!”

About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable.  Whether ‘walking the line’ in the restaurant or ordering online, guests can customize one of the menu’s signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients that are free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners.  Restaurants make fresh dough from scratch using a proprietary recipe developed by Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the “Pizza Whisperer”), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust.  For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free and keto crusts, plus vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo.

The innovative fast-casual concept has been ranked first in multiple large consumer research studies, being named pizza ‘brand of the year’ by the Harris Poll in 2018 and ‘America’s favorite pizza chain’ by Market Force Information in 2019.  Previously ranked #1 ‘brand of the year’ in the Fast Casual Top 100, the fast-growing chain currently operates more than 346 restaurants in 41 states and 6 countries.  Founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels), the concept is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors which include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner.  For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza.

Media Contact:
Josh Levitt
Blaze Pizza, LLC
(949) 981-0757, josh.levitt@blazepizza.com

Blaze Pizza®, fast-fire'd®, the horizontal logo design and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/968cdabe-cf4b-4581-acae-f3e63e584e6c

Primary Logo

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza

© GlobeNewswire 2020
