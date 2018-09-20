Log in
UPDATE -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Senomyx, Inc. (SNMX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

09/20/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Senomyx, Inc. (SNMX) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Firmenich Incorporated.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 17, 2018, Senomyx stockholders will receive $1.50 in cash for each share of Senomyx common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Senomyx and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Senomyx shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Senomyx, Inc. please go to https://bespc.com/snmx/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 308-1869
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
