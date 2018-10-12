Log in
UPDATE -- Breaking News: Cannabis Stocks Green with Huge Gains While Rest of Market Red!

10/12/2018 | 05:23pm CEST

Canada to Legalize Cannabis October 17th; Huge Growth in Sector While Uncertainty Permeates Market  

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannagreed.com News Commentary

With Canada moving closer to fully legalizing Cannabis on October 17th, investors are intensely watching the sector. It has been reported in Medium that Walmart Inc, will be the first major retailer to carry CBD infused beverages. Many other Fortune 500 US companies in the alcohol and beverage industry have taken interest in the growth potential of Canada's burgeoning marijuana industry and the untapped potential in the US market. While these companies ponder entering the market or making an acquisition of a company in the space, there are many existing public companies in the sector that could benefit from the legalization, and their stock prices have reflected such. Here are a few companies that have bucked the market trend and have benefited over the past week.

New Age Beverage the manufacturer and marketer of various beverages such as coconut water, energy drinks, and iced tea has seen its share prices skyrocket as much as 575% on the company’s announcement that it will be launching a CBD-infused beverage line. There has also been rampant speculation that Coca Cola is in talks with the company for a joint venture, investment, or take-over offer.

Youngevity International, Inc a omni-direct lifestyle company, with products in the coffee and water space, announced that it has entered into the CBD space with announced launch of its HEMPFX line starting out with two new hemp-derived cannabidiol products. The company’s stock rose over 40% to hit a 52-week high ($10.93) on the news, and was recently given a $36.00 price target by Seeking Alpha.

Puration, Inc, the manufacturer of sports nutrition drink, recently announced its intention to develop a CBD infused variation. The investment community has reacted well to the news, and earlier this week, Goldman Small Cap Research issued an updated research report that gave the company a target price-per-share of $0.25. Since the report was issued, Puration’s shares have risen as much as 100% over the past week.

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) a luxury consumer products company, which launched its CBD beverage at the end of August, has rocketed over 500% since the launch. The company which has the only hydro-nano CBD product on the market, announced a distribution agreement with SinglePoint, Inc to distribute the product. Earlier this week, SeeThruEquity raised upwards its price target to $0.30 for the company, which saw its stock rise over 30% after the release.  

In this uncertain market, there is one thing that is certain, Cannabis stocks are trending green. The legalization in Canada next week should only increase these company’s valuations, and as big box retailers like WalMart look to capture the revenue, there are many companies that are positioned to benefit from the legalization efforts.

For commentary inquiries, please contact: info@cannagreed.com

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and CG undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

You should not rely on the information presented; you should do independent research to form your own opinion and decision. Information contained in our disseminated emails does not constitute investment, legal or tax advice upon which you should rely. The purchase of high-risk securities may result in the loss of your entire investment. Advertisements received by you are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy securities of the advertised company. CG was not compensated by, New Age Beverage, Youngevity International, Inc, Puration, Inc,  American Premium Water Corporation or any other company mentioned in this article.

Full Disclaimer: http://www.cannagreed.com/disclaimer/

Contact Information:
www.CannaGreed.com
info@cannagreed.com

 

CannaGreed-1-300x46.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
