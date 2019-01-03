Log in
UPDATE -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Nobilis Health Corp. (HLTH) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019

01/03/2019 | 05:19pm CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nobilis Health Corp. (“Nobilis” or the “Company") (NYSE: HLTH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nobilis securities between May 8, 2018 through November 15, 2018 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/hlth.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nobilis’ accounts receivable was overstated; (2) Nobilis’ revenue was overstated; (3) as a result of the required adjustments, Nobilis’ quarterly report would not be timely filed; (4) Nobilis would not be in compliance with NYSE listing requirements; and (5) due to the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Nobilis’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/hlth or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Nobilis you have until February 12, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
