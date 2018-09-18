UPDATE - CBS Investigative Reporter Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Station

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michele Gillen is a 39 time Emmy Award winning investigative reporter, having accumulated over twenty-five Emmy awards for her insightful and in-depth investigative reporting during her tenure at CBS owned and operated station WFOR-TV in Miami. As Chief Investigative Reporter she received consistent accolades from peers and the community and has been consistently credited with effectuating positive changes to public policy.

As she says, “For 19 years I had the honor of working as an investigative reporter at the CBS owned and operated station WFOR-TV in Miami, Florida. This is a community that I dearly love and call home. For most of those years and until my last day at the station, I wore the mantel of the Chief Investigative Reporter. That meant a lot to me. Especially as an investigative journalist who happens to be a woman.”

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC has now filed a lawsuit against CBS alleging age and gender discrimination, and retaliation under the civil rights act for Ms. Gillen. Attorney Louise R. Caro comments “In a year when five of the station’s Emmy nominations were for Ms. Gillen’s work, her career was unnecessarily extinguished.” The lawsuit alleges that WFOR-TV is a hostile environment which “fosters misogyny, places men on a pedestal, elevates and protects men despite bad behavior, and emboldens and protects bullies, who often help push women out. Many women endure the abuse as a cost of the pursuit of a successful career in journalism. Women who dare to report this type of abuse and discrimination, even when following CBS reporting policies, pay the ultimate price.”

Gillen shares, “Every case of abuse is personal. In my case, it was a weapon to break down my will to continue in the face of adversity. CBS condoned these tactics in normal daily interaction toward me and other highly qualified journalists, to marginalize, and ultimately exclude them. While it is difficult to publicly share the extent of what I endured in the toxic, misogynistic culture at WFOR-TV, keeping secret the company's approved behavior and treatment of me and other female employees is wrong. Nothing will change if it is not brought to light.”

Ms. Gillen is represented by Marie Napoli, Esq. and Louise Caro, Esq. of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC. The case is Gillen v. CBS and the case number is 1:18-cv-23788.

