Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE: Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:32pm EST

PORTLAND, OR, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th Annual Concordia University Governor Victor Atiyeh Leadership in Education Awards will take place Feb. 5, 2019, 6-9 p.m. at the Portland Art Museum. The university’s largest annual fundraising event, the Atiyeh Awards benefits student scholarships to attend Concordia, and 3 to PhD®, a new, collaborative education model to bridge the opportunity gap so all young people can pursue their highest dreams (PhD).

0_medium_CULogo.jpg


This year’s honoree is Marilyn Cover, a champion and pioneer of civic education, and the recently retired founding executive director of the Classroom Law Project. She has worked tirelessly to strengthen community and democracy. Among her many contributions, Cover helped establish Oregon Civic Day for Teachers, coming up on Dec. 7, 2018, and every year on the first Friday in December.

The evening’s keynote speaker is Justin Driver, an award-winning constitutional law professor and author of The Schoolhouse Gate gives a fresh, lucid, and provocative account of the historic Supreme Court decisions and legal battles waged over education and illuminates contemporary disputes that continue to fracture the nation.

To become a sponsor or for more information about the event, visit the Concordia University website at www.cu-portland.edu/atiyeh.

About Concordia University-Portland

Concordia University-Portland is Oregon’s largest private, nonprofit university. Located in northeast Portland, Ore., Concordia is a Lutheran university with a mission of preparing leaders for the transformation of society. Founded in 1905, Concordia Portland serves approximately 5,000 students on its campuses and online, through its College of Education, College of Health & Human Services, College of Arts, & Sciences, School of Management, and Concordia University School of Law in Boise, Idaho. For more about Concordia University, visit www.cu-portland.edu.

Madeline Turnock
Concordia University Portland
503-280-8550
mturnock@cu-portland.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52pIntelligenceBank Continues Strong Sales Momentum with 96% Year on Year Growth for the December Quarter - 2018
GL
07:48pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima
GL
07:48pAFCON : The trail blazers
AQ
07:46pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc.
GL
07:43pCHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 36 pts at 27,045 midday; turnover at HK$46bn
AQ
07:38pWESTERN DIGITAL : signals revenue rise in second half, shares climb
RE
07:37pMITSUBISHI : Singapore's Olam to make divestments of $1.6 billion over next few years
RE
07:35pPG&E : Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Blaze -- Update
DJ
07:34pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Conclusion of the acquisition of Varzea Grande assets and Swap Agreement
PU
07:32pUPDATE : Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
4U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
5WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : signals revenue rise in second half, shares climb

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.